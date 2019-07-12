You are here

Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan

Daesh militants have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, above, Nangarhar’s main city. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 July 2019
Reuters
  • Suicide bomber set off explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the wedding party attack
KABUL: A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring 40, local officials said.
Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province’s governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.
Khogyani said 40 wounded men and women were rushed to hospital and local residents said 10 people were killed.
Pro-government militias often work with overstretched Afghan security forces to prevent territories falling into the hands of the Taliban and Daesh fighters.
Last month, Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in northern Afghanistan.
No group has claimed responsibility for the wedding party attack but Daesh militants have carried a string of suicide bombings and attacks on government offices, schools, and aid groups in recent years in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s main city.

Afghanistan

Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: human rights group

  • Doctors and hospitals have been frequently targeted during the Afghanistan’s decades-long conflict
  • Afghan special operations forces entered the clinic, the only one operating in Wardak province west of Kabul, on the night of July 8-9
KABUL: Afghan commandos must be prosecuted after they “executed” four civilians during a night raid on a medical clinic in central Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said Friday.
Doctors and hospitals have been frequently targeted during the country’s decades-long conflict, with 2019 already proving far deadlier than last year for aid workers.
Several witnesses told the US-based non-governmental organization that Afghan special operations forces entered the clinic, the only one operating in Wardak province west of Kabul, on the night of July 8-9.
“They killed a family caregiver and then detained and bound staff and family members accompanying patients,” HRW said in a statement.
Three other people — a lab worker, a guard and another person caring for a patient — were later found dead from gunshots. HRW said they had been “executed.”
“Attacks on medical facilities challenge the very foundations of the laws of war, and will persist if those responsible go unpunished,” HRW’s associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said.
“It’s imperative for the Afghan government to prosecute the commanders who ordered the killings as well as the soldiers who pulled the trigger.”
Neither the Afghan defense ministry nor US forces in Afghanistan immediately commented. It was not clear whether the US military had supported Afghan troops in the raid.
HRW said deliberate attacks on medical facilities and the summary killing of civilians or incapacitated combatants are war crimes.
The clinic — run by the non-governmental Swedish Committee for Afghanistan — was attacked in 2016, allegedly by both international and Afghan army troops. Three people were killed in that incident.
On Wednesday, Toby Lanzer, deputy head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said 2019 has been a deadly year for health and aid workers. So far this year, 77 aid workers have been killed, injured or abducted compared with 76 in all of 2018, he said.
The raid came only hours after a team of Afghan representatives had met with Taliban officials at a historic summit in Doha where parties pledged to reduce civilian casualties to “zero.”

Afghanistan

