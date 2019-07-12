Algerian football supporter runs over family in France, woman killed

You are here

The man was celebrating the win of the Algerian team during the African Cup of Nations.
  • Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident
  • The woman was walking with two of her kids when the car crashed into them
MARSEILLE: An Algerian football supporter celebrating his team’s win lost control of his car and ran over a family in southern France overnight, killing a woman and seriously injuring her baby, a security official said.
The 21-year-old man was driving at high speed in the Mosson neighborhood of southern city Montpellier on Thursday night, the official said, adding the driver had been taken into police custody.
The woman was walking with her one-year-old baby and 17-year-old daughter when the accident happened.
The baby suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to hospital, said the official.
The 17-year-old had a slight ankle injury, the spokesman said.
“At the moment we are trying to determine the circumstances of this tragedy,” the spokesman said, adding there were “lots of people in the streets” following Algeria’s win over Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations which sent the team through to the semifinal.

Pakistani judge who jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif sacked over blackmail claims

Updated 52 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • The removal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik prompted immediate calls by Sharif's PML-N party for the release of the 69-year-old former premier, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence
  • The scandal adds to an already heated political climate in Pakistan where Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has been facing increasing economic difficulties
ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani judge was sacked on Friday following a scandal over blackmail claims relating to the jailing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges, the law ministry said.
The removal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik prompted immediate calls by Sharif's PML-N party for the release of the 69-year-old former premier, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence.
"The decision against Nawaz Sharif should be dismissed and he should be released immediately," party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding that Sharif's conviction should be considered "void".
Sharif was convicted and jailed last year after failing to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. Under Pakistani law, this is taken to prove corruption.
The PML-N has disputed the conviction and last week party leaders presented a video apparently showing Malik saying he had been pressured into ruling in favour of conviction by individuals with compromising footage against him.
Malik later issued a statement denying he had been blackmailed to convict Sharif and saying the video had been manipulated. He also declared in an affidavit he had been offered bribes followed by blackmail threats by figures close to Sharif to rule in favour of the former premier.
After days of growing pressure, Islamabad High Court asked the law ministry to remove him from his position.
"Judge Arshad Malik was asked to stop working on the basis of the alleged video and the press release," Law Minister Farogh Naseem told a news conference.
The scandal adds to an already heated political climate in Pakistan where Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, which came to power last year vowing to root out corruption, has been facing increasing economic difficulties.
Earlier this month it agreed to a $6 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund, which has demanded a tough package of austerity measures.
As the problems have mounted, opposition parties have stepped up attacks, accusing the government and its allies in the powerful military establishment of crushing dissent and orchestrating Sharif's removal from power and conviction.

