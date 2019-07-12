You are here

Daimler slashes 2019 profit forecast after second-quarter loss

Shareholders crowd around a Vision Urbanetic self-driving van by Mercedes-Benz on display during Daimler’s annual general meeting on May 22, 2019 in Berlin. (AFP)
  Daimler already downgraded its outlook on June 23, penciling in flat earnings instead of a slight increase
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, on Friday slashed its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in a few weeks, after booking a $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion) operating loss in the second quarter.
By comparison, between April and June last year, the Stuttgart-based group chalked up operating profit of €2.6 billion.
But unforeseen events, including a mass recall over faulty airbags and government probes and legal cases related to the “Dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, prompted the company to set aside more cash in provisions and increase estimated costs for the year, Daimler said in a statement.
That meant the carmaker now expects to book an annual operating profit “significantly below” the €11.1 billion recorded in 2018, it said.
Daimler already downgraded its outlook on June 23, penciling in flat earnings instead of a slight increase as it tackled the fallout from the “Dieselgate” scandal that had forced it to set aside hundreds of millions of euros in provisions.
The previous day, Germany’s KBA road transport authority ordered the company to recall 60,000 vehicles it suspected were fitted with software to reduce harmful emissions under lab testing conditions.
Last year, the office had already ordered the recall of 700,000 Daimler-made vehicles worldwide over illegal software.
As well as the one-off events, Daimler said it was making slower progress bringing new models to market, while demand worldwide is less robust than expected.
And changes to the product line-up in its Vans division — one of those affected by recalls — will generate additional costs of €500 million, the company said.

Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions

Updated 12 July 2019
AP
0

Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions

  • American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies
  • Huawei reported earlier last year’s sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to $105.2 billion
Updated 12 July 2019
AP
0

SHENZHEN, China: The chairman of Huawei said Friday the Chinese tech giant has yet to see any benefit from President Donald Trump’s promise to allow US companies to sell some components to the company and called on Washington to remove it from a security blacklist.
The “unjust and unfair” decision to add Huawei Technologies, the biggest maker of network equipment for phone companies, to a list that restricts exports is hurting its US suppliers and global customers, Liang Hua told a news conference.
American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and see it as a growing competitor to US technology industries. Its founder, Ren Zhengfei, said in June the company has cut sales forecasts by $30 billion over the next two years due to curbs on access to US chips and other components.
Trump promised last month to allow some sales to Huawei but said it will stay on the “entity list” until talks over Washington’s tariff war with Beijing are concluded.
“So far we haven’t seen any tangible change,” Liang said.
“We’re not saying that just because things have relaxed a little, we’re fine with being on the blacklist,” he said. “Actually, we believe our listing on the blacklist should be lifted completely.”
Despite the US export restrictions, Huawei revenue grew in the first half of this year, Liang said. He declined to give details ahead of the release of financial results later this month.
Trump’s export curbs are a blow to US suppliers of chips and other technology for which Huawei is one of the biggest buyers.
Huawei reported earlier last year’s sales rose 19.5 percent over 2017 to $105.2 billion. The company founder, Ren Zhengfei, said ahead of that he expected sales to rise 30 percent this year, but those plans were derailed by Trump’s export curbs.
Liang said Huawei is deciding how to respond to possible loss of access to Google’s Android operating system for its mobile phones under Trump’s curbs. Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand after Samsung, has developed its own operating system, Hongmeng, but has said so far it has no plans to use it on phones.
“The open Android operating system and ecosystem is still our first choice,” said Liang. “Of course, if America doesn’t let us use it, then might we in the future develop our own Hongmeng as our cellphone operating system? We still haven’t decided yet.”
Huawei also is developing its own chips and other technology, which would reduce the amount it spends on US components and help to insulate the company against possible supply disruptions. Huawei announced plans in January for a next-generation smartphone based on its own chips.

