Opposing rallies mark ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

South Korean dog farmers eat dog meat during a counter-rally against animal rights activists demonstrating against the meat’s trade on Friday, July 12, 2019. (AFP)
Members of the Korean Dog Meat Association stage a rally to support eating dog meat in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday, July 12, 2019. (AP)
American actor Kim Basinger and Chris DeRose, president of Last Chance for Animals attend a rally against the practice of eating dog meat in Seoul on July 12, 2019. (Yonhap via Reuters)
Updated 12 July 2019
  • Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea
  • Many people still oppose outlawing dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure
SEOUL, South Korea: Dozens of people opposing dog meat consumption, including American actress Kim Basinger, rallied in Seoul on Friday to mark a “dog meat day” in South Korea.
About 20 others stood on the opposite side calling for a legalization of dog meat during a protest near the National Assembly building. There were no reports of violence.
Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.
“They do not need your tears, they need your help,” Basinger said. “We have to end this cruelty on this planet. We have to help anything suffering, and these dogs and cats are suffering.”
The anti-dog meat protesters held placards that read “How Many Millions Have to Die Before Dog Meat Ends?” They also put mock dog carcasses on a table.
About 10 meters away from them were farmers who raise dogs that are sold to restaurants. They brought along steamed dog meat and ate it with kimchi.
Anti-dog meat rallies routinely take place on the three hottest days.
Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years as pets grow in popularity. A survey last year indicated that about 80 percent of South Koreans had never eaten dog meat in the past year.
But many people still oppose outlawing dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure.

Pakistani judge who jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif sacked over blackmail claims

  • The removal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik prompted immediate calls by Sharif's PML-N party for the release of the 69-year-old former premier, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence
  • The scandal adds to an already heated political climate in Pakistan where Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has been facing increasing economic difficulties
ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistani judge was sacked on Friday following a scandal over blackmail claims relating to the jailing of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges, the law ministry said.
The removal of accountability court judge Arshad Malik prompted immediate calls by Sharif's PML-N party for the release of the 69-year-old former premier, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence.
"The decision against Nawaz Sharif should be dismissed and he should be released immediately," party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding that Sharif's conviction should be considered "void".
Sharif was convicted and jailed last year after failing to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. Under Pakistani law, this is taken to prove corruption.
The PML-N has disputed the conviction and last week party leaders presented a video apparently showing Malik saying he had been pressured into ruling in favour of conviction by individuals with compromising footage against him.
Malik later issued a statement denying he had been blackmailed to convict Sharif and saying the video had been manipulated. He also declared in an affidavit he had been offered bribes followed by blackmail threats by figures close to Sharif to rule in favour of the former premier.
After days of growing pressure, Islamabad High Court asked the law ministry to remove him from his position.
"Judge Arshad Malik was asked to stop working on the basis of the alleged video and the press release," Law Minister Farogh Naseem told a news conference.
The scandal adds to an already heated political climate in Pakistan where Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, which came to power last year vowing to root out corruption, has been facing increasing economic difficulties.
Earlier this month it agreed to a $6 billion bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund, which has demanded a tough package of austerity measures.
As the problems have mounted, opposition parties have stepped up attacks, accusing the government and its allies in the powerful military establishment of crushing dissent and orchestrating Sharif's removal from power and conviction.

