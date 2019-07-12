You are here

Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

Above, an airplane takes off at the international airport in Kathmandu on March 17, 2018. (AFP)
KATMANDU: Nepal’s only international airport was closed Friday after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.
The country has a poor flight safety record — Nepali airlines are banned from European Union airspace — and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in.
The Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Katmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 meters into the grass.
“Our teams are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport,” the airport’s general manager Raj Kumar Chettri said.
Chettri said that removing the Franco-Italian-made turboprop plane was taking a long time because heavy rain has made the area muddy.
Authorities took 11 hours to remove a domestic aircraft that suffered a similar runway excursion in September last year, months after a Malaysian jet with 139 people on board had aborted its takeoff and skidded off the runway.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the airport, killing 51 people.
The Himalayan nation has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots.

Topics: aviation Airport nepal

Opposing rallies mark ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

Opposing rallies mark ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

  • Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea
  • Many people still oppose outlawing dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure
Updated 21 min 32 sec ago
AP
0

SEOUL, South Korea: Dozens of people opposing dog meat consumption, including American actress Kim Basinger, rallied in Seoul on Friday to mark a “dog meat day” in South Korea.
About 20 others stood on the opposite side calling for a legalization of dog meat during a protest near the National Assembly building. There were no reports of violence.
Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.
“They do not need your tears, they need your help,” Basinger said. “We have to end this cruelty on this planet. We have to help anything suffering, and these dogs and cats are suffering.”
The anti-dog meat protesters held placards that read “How Many Millions Have to Die Before Dog Meat Ends?” They also put mock dog carcasses on a table.
About 10 meters away from them were farmers who raise dogs that are sold to restaurants. They brought along steamed dog meat and ate it with kimchi.
Anti-dog meat rallies routinely take place on the three hottest days.
Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years as pets grow in popularity. A survey last year indicated that about 80 percent of South Koreans had never eaten dog meat in the past year.
But many people still oppose outlawing dog meat because they view it as surrendering to Western pressure.

Topics: South Korea

