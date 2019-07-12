You are here

Oil market oversupplied in 2019 on US production: energy watchdog

The International Energy Agency predicted that global oil stocks could rise by 136 million barrels by the end of the first quarter of 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • The demand for OPEC crude oil in early 2020 could fall to only 28 million barrels per day
Reuters
LONDON: Surging US oil output will outpace sluggish global demand and lead to a large stock build around the world in the next nine months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
The forecasts appear to predict the need for producer club OPEC and its allies to reduce production to balance the market despite extending their existing pact, forecasting a fall in demand for OPEC crude to only 28 million barrels per day (bpd) in early 2020.
“Market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any rebalancing seems to have moved further into the future,” the IEA said in its monthly report.
“Clearly, this presents a major challenge to those who have taken on the task of market management,” it added, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producer allies such as Russia.
The demand for OPEC crude oil in early 2020 could fall to only 28 million bpd, it added, with non-OPEC expansion in 2020 rising by 2.1 million bpd — a full 2 million bpd of which is expected to come from the United States.
At current OPEC output levels of 30 million bpd, the IEA predicted that global oil stocks could rise by 136 million barrels by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Maintaining its forecasts for oil demand for the rest of 2019 and 2020, the Paris-based agency cited expected improvement in US-China trade relations and US economic expansion as encouraging but flagged tailwinds elsewhere.
“There are indications of deteriorating trade and manufacturing activity. Recent data show that global manufacturing output in 2Q19 fell for the first time since late 2012 and new orders have declined at a fast pace,” it said.
The IEA said that markets were concerned by escalating tension between Iran and the West over oil tankers leaving the Gulf but that incidents in the region’s shipping lanes have been overshadowed by supply concerns.
“The oil price impact has been minimal with no real security of supply premium,” the IEA said. “For now, maritime operations in the region are close to normal and markets remain calm.”
Tightened US sanctions on Iranian crude drove down Tehran’s June exports by 450,000 bpd to 530,000 bpd, near three-decade lows.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC US IEA International Energy Agency

Daimler slashes 2019 profit forecast after second-quarter loss

Updated 12 July 2019
AFP
  • Daimler already downgraded its outlook on June 23, penciling in flat earnings instead of a slight increase
AFP
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German auto giant Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz, on Friday slashed its 2019 profit forecast for the second time in a few weeks, after booking a $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion) operating loss in the second quarter.
By comparison, between April and June last year, the Stuttgart-based group chalked up operating profit of €2.6 billion.
But unforeseen events, including a mass recall over faulty airbags and government probes and legal cases related to the “Dieselgate” emissions cheating scandal, prompted the company to set aside more cash in provisions and increase estimated costs for the year, Daimler said in a statement.
That meant the carmaker now expects to book an annual operating profit “significantly below” the €11.1 billion recorded in 2018, it said.
Daimler already downgraded its outlook on June 23, penciling in flat earnings instead of a slight increase as it tackled the fallout from the “Dieselgate” scandal that had forced it to set aside hundreds of millions of euros in provisions.
The previous day, Germany’s KBA road transport authority ordered the company to recall 60,000 vehicles it suspected were fitted with software to reduce harmful emissions under lab testing conditions.
Last year, the office had already ordered the recall of 700,000 Daimler-made vehicles worldwide over illegal software.
As well as the one-off events, Daimler said it was making slower progress bringing new models to market, while demand worldwide is less robust than expected.
And changes to the product line-up in its Vans division — one of those affected by recalls — will generate additional costs of €500 million, the company said.

Topics: transport retail Daimler Mercedes-Benz

