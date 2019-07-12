You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: human rights group
﻿

Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: human rights group

Afghan National Army commandos take part in a military exercise at a training center in Herat in this November 11, 2017 file photo. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: human rights group

  • Doctors and hospitals have been frequently targeted during the Afghanistan’s decades-long conflict
  • Afghan special operations forces entered the clinic, the only one operating in Wardak province west of Kabul, on the night of July 8-9
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: Afghan commandos must be prosecuted after they “executed” four civilians during a night raid on a medical clinic in central Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said Friday.
Doctors and hospitals have been frequently targeted during the country’s decades-long conflict, with 2019 already proving far deadlier than last year for aid workers.
Several witnesses told the US-based non-governmental organization that Afghan special operations forces entered the clinic, the only one operating in Wardak province west of Kabul, on the night of July 8-9.
“They killed a family caregiver and then detained and bound staff and family members accompanying patients,” HRW said in a statement.
Three other people — a lab worker, a guard and another person caring for a patient — were later found dead from gunshots. HRW said they had been “executed.”
“Attacks on medical facilities challenge the very foundations of the laws of war, and will persist if those responsible go unpunished,” HRW’s associate Asia director Patricia Gossman said.
“It’s imperative for the Afghan government to prosecute the commanders who ordered the killings as well as the soldiers who pulled the trigger.”
Neither the Afghan defense ministry nor US forces in Afghanistan immediately commented. It was not clear whether the US military had supported Afghan troops in the raid.
HRW said deliberate attacks on medical facilities and the summary killing of civilians or incapacitated combatants are war crimes.
The clinic — run by the non-governmental Swedish Committee for Afghanistan — was attacked in 2016, allegedly by both international and Afghan army troops. Three people were killed in that incident.
On Wednesday, Toby Lanzer, deputy head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said 2019 has been a deadly year for health and aid workers. So far this year, 77 aid workers have been killed, injured or abducted compared with 76 in all of 2018, he said.
The raid came only hours after a team of Afghan representatives had met with Taliban officials at a historic summit in Doha where parties pledged to reduce civilian casualties to “zero.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

0
World
Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan
0
World
Envoy to Afghanistan says US not ‘cutting and running’

Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’

Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’

  • The man immigrated to Syria in 2013 to fight for Daesh
  • He entered Albania illegally after a Russian court ruled in 2015 that he should be arrested
Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

TIRANA: A Russian national accused of fighting for Daesh against Syrian government forces was arrested in Albania and will be extradited to Russia, Albanian police said on Friday.
Police said the 34-year-old man, identified as R.M., who was born in and a resident of Norilsk in Russia, entered Albania illegally after a court in Russia’s Chechen Republic ruled in April 2015 he should be arrested for being part of a terrorist group.
“In June 2013, this citizen left Russia for Syria, joined the illegal armed group named ‘Islamic State’ and was an active participant in fighting against government forces in Syria,” a police statement said.
It added NATO member Albania’s anti-terror unit had spent several months locating and identifying the Russian national wanted by Interpol Moscow. Increasing numbers of Russian and Ukrainian citizens visit Albania during the summer holidays.

Topics: Syria Russia Daesh

Related

0
World
British boy wrongly accused of supporting Daesh leader awarded thousands in compensation
0
Middle-East
Alleged Daesh fighter faces Dutch war crimes charges

Latest updates

Afghan commandos killed four at medical clinic: human rights group
0
UK-US talks on building up military presence in Gulf ongoing: Britain
0
Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’
0
Oil market oversupplied in 2019 on US production: energy watchdog
0
Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.