UAE’s Hatta included in world’s top 10 most ‘Instagrammable’ road trips

LONDON: A road trip to Hatta in the UAE has been ranked as one of the most “Instagrammable” in the world, according to a top 10 list released this week.
More than 12 million Instagram posts from the past five years with the hashtag “#roadtrip” were analyzed by Dubai-based company wecashanycar.
The drive from the UAE’s coast through mountain passes and epic desert landscapes to Hatta came in at No. 7 on the firm’s top ten list, which also included iconic routes like Australia’s Great Ocean Road or Route 66 in the US.
See the ten contenders below:
1. Great Ocean Road, Australia — 87,190 posts
2. Route 66, USA — 62,680 posts
3. Australia’s Outback — 42,918 posts
4. The Big Sur, USA — 33,416 posts
5. Monument Valley, USA — 31,332 posts
6. Pacific Coast Highway, USA — 28,107 posts
7. Hatta, UAE — 25,929 posts
8. Tuscany, Italy — 21,277 posts
9. Sicily, Italy — 14,628 posts
10. North Coast 500, Scotland, UK — 12,674