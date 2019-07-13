You are here

Mobile app aims to make life easier for young parents in Egypt

The Orcas app: helping parents connect with tutors and babysitters. (Supplied photo)
Updated 13 July 2019
Mostafa Adel
CAIRO: Traditionally, couples in the Middle East feel pressured into having children early in their marriage, but it is a responsibility not many are ready for.

Quite often, parents find themselves making sacrifices, such as quitting fulltime work, in order to take care of a child.

Hossam Taher’s dream is to make life easier for young parents in Egypt through his start-up Orcas. 

Since its launch in 2016, the mobile app has been helping parents, while providing students or new graduates with part-time work.

“We’re basically an online marketplace that acts as a connector between tutors/babysitters and mothers looking for some help,” said Taher, 28, the company’s CEO and cofounder.

Orcas specializes in providing tutoring, language acquisition coaching and babysitting. The user signs up and searches by whichever language or subject they require help with. They get a host of profiles of potential candidates, with images, featuring an About Me section, ratings, reviews, and availability of the tutor, who directly accepts requests.

Hossam Taher, the brains behind the Orcas app. (Supplied photo)

But the service is not just for parents; students can also use it. In fact, Orcas currently has more than 20,000 students on its database.

“We started Orcas because there aren’t many job opportunities for youth in Egypt, and the culture of part-time jobs doesn’t really exist,” said Taher. “We’re sort of providing a part-time job similar to what Uber does, only this one relies more on intellect rather than the user’s own time.”

If someone is good at a subject or knows how to handle kids, and can provide a few hours per week to work as a tutor or babysitter, he or she can work with Orcas.

“We want to provide an easy solution for every father and mother out there who needs help at home with their kids, so they can focus on their careers if they want,” Taher said. 

“Couples around us with young kids might have parents living far away, and they’ll probably both be working, so they don’t really have someone to take care of the kids,” he added. “Plus no one can afford to get a fulltime nanny in this economy, so we’re trying to outsource this service.”

Users should not expect fully qualified teachers on the app; it is more about having hands-on help where playtime can be combined with educational elements.

“We’re a marketplace with a huge variety of options, and they’re all vetted. We conduct background checks and training programs for our tutors to elevate their quality,” said Taher.

“Our tutors are handpicked, and we carefully select those who are good with kids and know how to communicate a message, not to mention really good with the subject at hand.”

With a loyal and growing user base, Orcas now has its sights set beyond Egypt, and investors are taking notice of the app’s potential.

So far, the company — which currently operates in Cairo, Alexandria, El-Gouna and the North Coast — has raised $500,000 in funding, most recently from Algebra Ventures in June 2019.

“We want all young people in Egypt, and later in sub-Saharan Africa and Arab countries with similar demographics, between the ages of 17 and 24 to have gone through Orcas and taught a language or babysat for a family, making an income for themselves,” Taher said.

 

• This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

Emotional night for Saudi fans as K-Pop legends Super Junior perform in Kingdom for first time

Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
0

Emotional night for Saudi fans as K-Pop legends Super Junior perform in Kingdom for first time

  • Super Junior in the first South Korean band to perform in Saudi Arabia
  • Fans raved about the show, some finding it hard to believe it had happened at all in the Kingdom
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
0

JEDDAH: To the delight of their fans in the Kingdom, K-Pop superstars Super Junior finally took to the stage in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and gave the crowd a night to remember.

In return, the audience of E.L.Fs (or Ever Lasting Friends as fans of the band are known) gave their heroes a welcome they are unlikely to forget. The previous night, the group, which has become a musical phenomenon around the world since it debuted in 2005, was greeted upon arrival at King Abdulaziz Airport with cheers, gifts and an outpouring of love. But that was just a taster for the main event, as the band brought their Super Show 7 world tour to King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the Jeddah Season festival.

 

Many in the audience brought Super Junior light sticks and other official merchandise to show their love for the band. Some had made posters that included personal messages in the hope that their heroes would see them. One of them expressed the feeling of disbelief, felt by many, that the band had finally come to Saudi Arabia, something that seemed so unlikely for such a long time: “Nine years ago I never thought I would see you.”

 

When the audience had filled the venue, the lights were dimmed, light sticks were raised and screams of excitement erupted as band appeared the stage, launching into performances of the songs “Black Suit” and “Mamacita.”

 

The language barrier did not matter, as fans knew the words to every song by heart. Many sang along and a few brave souls even attempted to copy some of the dance moves.

 

Between the songs the band members displayed the the fun personalities they are known for as they took turns to greet and thank their fans. They had written down some Arabic greetings and read them out as a gesture to help them connect even more with their Saudi fans, and also yelled phrases such as “yallah habibi” (let’s go my dear) and “assalamu alaikum.”

 

“We are the first South Korean band to perform here in Saudi Arabia and I am so proud to be performing here,” said band member Siwon.

 

The concert was a musical masterpiece, alternating between upbeat songs that made fans jump and scream to ballads that made some shed a tear. The stage included an extension that stretched the length of the venue, allowing members to run out into the crowd, so that as many people as possible had a chance to see them close up.

They performed many of their hits, some of which were given a fresh twist. Their biggest hit “Sorry Sorry,” for example, added a special drum solo performed by band member Kim Hee-chul. “Mamacita” included an extended vocal solo from Kim Ryeo-wook.

 

When the music stopped and the stars left the stage after saying goodbye to their fans, the audience remained in place, hoping their heroes would return for an encore — and they were not disappointed, as the band reappeared to perform fan-favorite song “Devil.”

 

Some members of Super Junior will perform at the same venue in the band’s spin-off subgroups D & E, and K.R.Y on Saturday night, alongside K-pop group Stray Kids, also as part of Jeddah Season. As a teaser for this, stars Eunhyuk and Donghae (D & E) performed their songs “Oppa Oppa” and “Can You Feel It?”

They whole band then performed a one final song, specially written for the fans, called “Shining Star,” before collecting gifts brought for them by the audience and leaving the stage for the last time.

“We promise to come back,” they said as they went.

 

After the gig, the fans departed, raving about the show, and some still found it hard to believe it had happened at all.

 

Saja Al-Wafi, 32, who has been a fan since 2009, said: “I felt like it was a dream. I kept hugging my friend and I wanted someone to pinch me so I could believe I was actually here."

Rawan, 23, said: “This is my first K-pop concert, despite being a fan for the longest time, and I am so happy I don’t even have words to describe it.”

Mohammed Al-Sulaimani, a 22-year-old fan who flew from Taif to Jeddah for the concert, said: “In middle school I wanted to be them; I would style my hair like them and act like them. I grew up with them and I have so many memories with them — when I heard they were coming I couldn’t believe it. The tickets were sold out, too, and I had to work so hard to get one.”

 

 

