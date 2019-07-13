What We Are Reading Today: Men We Reaped

What We Are Reading Today: Beneath the Tamarind Tree by Isha Sesay

Isha Sesay, the author of Beneath the Tamarind Tree, is a Cambridge University-educated, Peabody Award-winning former anchor for CNN.

Sesay led CNN’s Africa reporting for more than a decade — covering stories ranging from the Arab Spring to the death of Nelson Mandela.

In her first book, Sesay has a chance to explore the story most important to her career and closest to her heart: The Daesh-affiliated terrorist group Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from the northern Nigerian town of Chibok.

For two years, 219 of the girls remained in captivity and 112 are still imprisoned.

In Beneath the Tamarind Tree, Sesay combines the released Chibok girls’ stories with her own journalistic experiences to powerful effect.

“In 2014, #BringBackOurGirls was on everybody’s lips. People were tweeting and demonstrating. Then it just disappeared. It speaks to me of the ease to which the West can look away from the crimes perpetrated against black and brown people, in particular women. The ease with which we so quickly move on,” Sesay said in recent published remarks.