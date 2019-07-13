You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Men We Reaped
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Men We Reaped

Updated 13 July 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Men We Reaped

Updated 13 July 2019
Arab News
0

Author: Jesmyn Ward

Men We Reaped is one of the rare non-fiction books that seems destined to be a literary classic.
National Book Award Winner Jesmyn Ward “intertwines the story of her life growing up poor and Black in rural coastal Mississippi with the lives of five young men – including her brother – who died within a two-year span soon after she finished college,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Ward “writes with fire and passion as she captures the day-to-day and systemic injustices that she and her family faced and the struggles they went through,” it said.
“What’s also clear is the deep love and roots that tie her to the people and place where she was raised. This book will break your heart, make you think, and get you angry — all at once,” said the review.
The author details the difficulty of growing up poor and black in rural Mississippi.
She “writes powerfully about the pressures this brings, on the women who stand in for family in a society where the men are often absent.”
The memoir places personal tragedy against the backdrop of systemic racism and poverty.

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Beneath the Tamarind Tree by Isha Sesay
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Beneath the Tamarind Tree by Isha Sesay

What We Are Reading Today: Beneath the Tamarind Tree by Isha Sesay

Updated 11 July 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Beneath the Tamarind Tree by Isha Sesay

  • Sesay combines the released Chibok girls’ stories with her own journalistic experiences to powerful effect
Updated 11 July 2019
Arab News
0

Isha Sesay, the author of Beneath the Tamarind Tree, is a Cambridge University-educated, Peabody Award-winning former anchor for CNN.

Sesay led CNN’s Africa reporting for more than a decade — covering stories ranging from the Arab Spring to the death of Nelson Mandela.

In her first book, Sesay has a chance to explore the story most important to her career and closest to her heart: The Daesh-affiliated terrorist group Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from the northern Nigerian town of Chibok.

For two years, 219 of the girls remained in captivity and 112 are still imprisoned.

In Beneath the Tamarind Tree, Sesay combines the released Chibok girls’ stories with her own journalistic experiences to powerful effect.

“In 2014, #BringBackOurGirls was on everybody’s lips. People were tweeting and demonstrating. Then it just disappeared. It speaks to me of the ease to which the West can look away from the crimes perpetrated against black and brown people, in particular women. The ease with which we so quickly move on,” Sesay said in recent published remarks.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Euler’s Gem by David S. Richeson
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The House of Augustus by T. P. Wiseman

Latest updates

Somalia extremist attack in port city of Kismayo kills 10
0
Emotional night for Saudi fans as K-Pop legends Super Junior perform in Kingdom for first time
0
Hajj 2019 emergency plan approved
0
Saudi minister inspects readiness of ARBHAJ for Hajj
0
Princess Reema bint Bandar: Walking in her father’s footsteps
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.