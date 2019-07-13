China’s Fosun in talks on future of Thomas Cook tour business

You are here

Guo Guangchang, the chairman of Fosun International. (Reuters)
  • Proposed deal would be most significant purchase of a British company by a Chinese group in years
HONG KONG: China’s Fosun Tourism Group is in advanced talks with Thomas Cook Group and its lenders regarding a combined £750 million ($940 million) fund-raising by the world’s oldest travel company.
The proposed deal would give Fosun Tourism control of the British firm’s core packaged-tour business and minority interest in its airline business, marking one of the most significant purchases of a British company by a Chinese group in years.
Fosun did not say how much of the money it would inject and how much would come from lenders.
The 178-year-old London-listed company has been battered by fading demand for its package holidays, high debt and a hot 2018 summer in Europe, which deterred bookings. The company is also weighing approaches for its airline business and Nordic operations.
“After evaluating a broad range of options to reduce our debt and to put our finances onto a more sustainable footing ... the board has decided to move forward with a plan to recapitalize the business,” Thomas Cook Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said in a statement.
“While this is not the outcome any of us wanted for our shareholders, this proposal is a pragmatic and responsible solution.”
Thomas Cook, worth roughly $4 billion after it debuted in June 2007, currently has a market value of about $255 million and has seen its stock more than halve in value so far this year.
The tour business of Thomas Cook had 11 million customers in 2018 and produced 7.4 billion pounds in revenue, while its higher-margin airline business — which includes German holiday carrier Condor — made £3.5 billion in revenue.
Hong Kong-listed Fosun Tourism, owner of the Club Med holiday business brand, is already Thomas Cook’s biggest shareholder with an 18 percent stake.
Thomas Cook’s recapitalization proposal may comprise a capital injection and new financing facilities, Fosun Tourism said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
The news comes a month after Thomas Cook said it was in talks with Fosun, after the Chinese firm made a preliminary approach.

“Fosun is a shareholder in Thomas Cook, because it is a British company operating in the global travel industry, in which we have extensive experience,” Fosun Tourism told Reuters in an email on Friday.
“We are committed investors, with a proven track record of turning around iconic brands including Club Med.”
Thomas Cook’s proposal envisions that a significant amount of its external bank and bond debt will be converted into equity, and that existing Thomas Cook shareholders will have their stakes significantly diluted as a result of the recapitalization.
The proposal is subject to due diligence and further discussion, among other things, Fosun said.

NEW DELHI: Walmart told the US government privately in January that India’s new investment rules for e-commerce were regressive and had the potential to hurt trade ties, a company document seen by Reuters showed.
The lobbying effort yielded no result at the time — India implemented the new rules from Feb. 1 — but the document underlines the level of concern at Walmart about the rules. Differences over e-commerce regulations have become one of the biggest issues in frayed trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.
“It came as a total surprise ... this is a major change and a regressive policy shift,” Walmart’s Senior Director for Global Government Affairs Sarah Thorn told the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in an an email on Jan. 7.
Just months earlier, Walmart had invested $16 billion in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, its biggest ever acquisition globally.
In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, Walmart said it regularly offers input to the US and Indian governments on policy issues and this was a “past issue and Walmart and Flipkart are looking ahead.”
“Walmart has had good consultations with the government of India,” a company spokeswoman added.
The USTR did not respond to a request for comment.
In the January letter to the USTR, Walmart said it wanted a six-month delay in the implementation of the rules, but that did not happen. Washington did raise concerns about the policy with New Delhi, but India gave a non-committal response, an Indian trade ministry official told Reuters at the time.
Walmart’s problems in India highlight the regulatory complications it faces as it restructures its international business to boost growth and online sales. Mexico’s competition regulator recently blocked its acquisition of delivery app Cornershop, while in Britain it was stopped from merging its British arm Asda with rival Sainsbury’s.
These issues, however, have failed to unnerve Walmart investors. Walmart shares have risen 21 percent, compared with a 19 percent increase for the S&P 500 since the start of the year.
A USTR delegation led by Christopher Wilson, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, was to meet Indian officials in New Delhi on Friday to resume discussions on trade ties and the e-commerce issue was likely to be high on the agenda.
In its January representation, Walmart told the USTR that India’s new policy wasn’t good for global businesses, highlighting that its foreign direct investment would help Flipkart grow and result in “significant” tax revenues for New Delhi.
“Changing rules to hinder international business following major investments ... will have important implications for India FDI goals and add unnecessary pressure to trade discussions,” Walmart said.

The new rules barred companies from selling products via firms in which they have an equity interest and also from making deals with sellers to sell exclusively on their platforms.
Amazon.com removed thousands of products from its India website briefly in February as it initially struggled to comply with the new policy. Flipkart was forced to rework some of its vendor relationships, sources told Reuters at the time.
The policy, implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi months before his re-election in May, was seen aimed at winning the support of small Indian
traders, who had long complained they were losing business due to the steep discounts offered by foreign e-commerce giants.
“The action appears in every respect ... intended to placate Indian companies and local traders,” Walmart told the USTR.
Reuters obtained the two-page representation Walmart sent to the USTR through a Freedom of Information Act request first filed in January. The USTR in February provided a heavily-redacted version of the document, citing confidentiality reasons. In consultation with Walmart, it withdrew most of those redactions this week following an appeal from Reuters.
Although Reuters asked for both Amazon and Walmart’s communications, the USTR responded saying it found only one email with Walmart’s representation between Dec. 22 and Jan. 28, the period for which the records were searched.
Since the policy has been announced, Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries has repeatedly talked about its plans to diversify into e-commerce.
Walmart’s document released to Reuters did not name Reliance, but the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company argued the policy discriminated against foreign firms, and not just in favor of small domestic players.
“The purported rationale of such regulations is to protect small retail players who are seen to be threatened,” Walmart said, but added: “This argument does not account for why there should be differentiated treatment between large foreign eCommerce companies, and large domestic companies.”
In the past six months, several Walmart executives have also weighed in publicly on India’s new e-commerce policy, including Chief Executive Doug McMillon, who said in February the company was disappointed by the Indian government’s decision.
“We hope for a collaborative regulatory process going forward, which results in a level playing field,” he said.
India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government was committed to protecting small traders, but open to ironing out policy-related issues. Goyal said on Twitter on Wednesday he had met Walmart International’s CEO, Judith McKenna, and discussed ways of boosting sales of Indian-made products.
In a meeting last month, however, Goyal warned both Flipkart and Amazon to comply with the new rules in letter and spirit, and questioned them on their discounting policies, Reuters reported.
The Walmart spokeswoman on Thursday said that, in line with the company’s commitment to India, it looked forward to contributing to the country’s retail ecosystem.
Amazon was not aware of Walmart’s January representation to the USTR, according to sources. The company in a statement said it continued to engage with New Delhi to enhance infrastructure and create jobs.
Walmart told the USTR in January that its unit Flipkart, as well as Amazon, had opened many new distribution centers over the past three years in India, creating thousands of jobs.
It warned of “serious consequences” if the new policy was implemented hastily. “The lack of policy stability makes it very difficult for companies to continue planned investments, both in the eCommerce sector and beyond,” Walmart wrote.

