You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings
﻿

New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings

A police commander said 903 gun owners in the Canterbury area had registered 1,415 firearms to be handed in. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings

  • The first of more than 250 collections to be held nationwide was held in Christchurch
  • 51 Muslim worshippers were gunned down while at prayer less than four months ago
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
0

Christchurch, New Zealand: Dozens of New Zealanders handed in their firearms Saturday as a gun buyback scheme went into operation aimed at ridding the country of semi-automatic weapons in the wake of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
The first of more than 250 collections to be held nationwide was held in Christchurch where 51 Muslim worshippers were gunned down while at prayer less than four months ago.
The government, with support from opposition parties, immediately rushed through legislation to tighten New Zealand’s gun laws.
Police Minister Stuart Nash said the one objective was to “remove the most dangerous weapons from circulation.”
With armed police monitoring the handover, 68 firearms owners handed in 97 weapons and 94 parts and accessories in the first two hours.
The regional police commander Mike Johnson said 903 gun owners in the Canterbury area had registered 1,415 firearms to be handed in.
“Police recognize that this is a big change for the law-abiding firearms community and we are hearing really positive feedback from people as they come through today that they are finding the process works well for them,” Johnson said.
Ray Berard, who moved to New Zealand from Canada 25 years ago, handed in an assault rifle and told reporters he had been in the Canadian army and on the Canada shooting team but believed there was no place for military-style firearms in modern society.
“My wife is working as one of the project directors on the hospital rebuild and we were there on the day of the shooting and watched the 35-odd hearses leave the next day,” he said.
A person can “do a lot of damage to a lot of people... if you’re mentally unwell and you have a weapon that can shoot 100 rounds a minute.”
Australian-born Brenton Tarrant has been charged with the killings and is alleged to have used an arsenal of five weapons, including two military-style semi-automatic rifles (MSSAs), in the attacks on two mosques.
He has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges, as well as 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

0
Offbeat
New Zealand PM’s neighbor lets the cat out of the bag
0
Sport
Rain forces India-New Zealand clash into second day

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia

  • The monsoon causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year
  • In Nepal, 27 people have died in floods and landslides after heavy rains hit the country’s eastern region and the southern plains
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
AFP
0

KATHMANDU: Floods and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 40 people across South Asia in the last two days, officials said Saturday.
The monsoon, which lasts from June to September, causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year.
In Nepal, 27 people have died in floods and landslides after heavy rains hit the country’s eastern region and the southern plains.
Bishwaraj Pokharel, spokesperson for Nepal Police, added that another 11 people were injured and 15 others reported missing.
Three of the victims were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Katmandu.
“Our first priority is life saving rescue and all our resources have been deployed,” Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.
Police used boats to bring people to safety as rivers swelled, inundating their settlements, while parents were seen wading across chest-high waters carrying children on their shoulders.
Nepal’s weather department issued a high alert for the southern Sapta Koshi river on Saturday and sent SMS warnings to people in the area.
In neighboring India 11 deaths have been recorded in the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, officials said Friday.
Monsoon floods have inundated 21 districts in Assam, affecting thousands, officials said Friday.
In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country with the UN World Food Programme saying Friday that two people including a child had died.
Last year, more than 1,200 people were been killed across South Asia in monsoon storms with India’s Kerala suffering its worst floods in nearly 100 years.

Topics: nepal south asia

Related

0
World
Nepal denies Tibetans’ request to hold Dalai Lama birthday celebration
0
Sport
Nepal confirms ‘many deaths’ in Qatar as show says figure as high as 1,400

Latest updates

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia
0
Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane
0
Two-month Idlib campaign nets little for Syria’s Assad
0
Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires
0
Sudan’s desert nomads untouched by Bashir’s downfall
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.