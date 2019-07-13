You are here

  • US service member killed in Afghanistan
US service member killed in Afghanistan

It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed. (File/AFP)
KABUL: A US service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.
It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service member until the next of kin were informed.
The latest fatality brings the tally of US service member deaths in Afghanistan to at least seven in 2019.
About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces carry out counter-terrorism operations against hardline Islamist militant groups.
A record 3,804 Afghan civilians were killed last year due to stepped-up air attacks by US-led forces and more suicide bombings, the United Nations said in a February report.
US President Donald Trump wants to secure a political settlement with the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The Taliban, however, demand a complete foreign force pull-out before entering into a formal peace agreement.

Topics: United States Afghanistan

Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires

Updated 25 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires

  • Wildfires more than tripled in size to spread over about 3,642 hectares
  • Thousands of residents and visitors in the communities of Maalaea and Kihei fled as a precaution
Updated 25 min 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

HONOLULU: Hawaii’s governor on Friday declared an emergency on the island of Maui, where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.
Although most of the evacuees were later allowed to return home, the blaze more than tripled in size to spread over about 3,642 hectares, scorching mostly former sugarcane fields and brush.
“I am declaring our Valley Isle a disaster area for the purpose of implementing the emergency management functions as allowed by law,” Governor David Ige said in a statement.
The fire in Maui, sometimes called the Valley Isle, had been 60 percent contained by sunset but officials warned that even though the shelters were shut, they might need to reopen if more evacuations were ordered.
Authorities had also managed to contain about 35 percent of a second, smaller fire across roughly 81 hectares, that had broken out north of the first near Kahului, forcing some voluntary evacuations.
The major blaze began in the island’s central valley on Thursday, with its flames stoked by steady winds of up to 30 kilometers per hour, officials said.
Thousands of residents and visitors in the communities of Maalaea and Kihei fled as a precaution, while firefighters struggling to quell the blaze drafted in helicopters to drop water on the flames.
There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
On Twitter, the governor thanked media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who owns a property on Maui, after she opened a private road on Thursday to assist officials tackling the fire.

Topics: Hawaii Maui

