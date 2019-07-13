You are here

  • Home
  • Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane
﻿

Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane

The floodgates of Lake Pontchartrain are closed ahead of Tropical Storm Barry in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, July 12, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane

  • Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the strengthening storm could reach hurricane status
  • Louisiana is facing an extraordinarily dangerous confluence of conditions, experts said
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
0

PORT SULPHUR, United States: Millions of residents in Louisiana on Saturday braced for Tropical Storm Barry, which is threatening the southern US state and its largest city New Orleans with potentially disastrous rainfall and flooding.
Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast the strengthening storm would reach hurricane status Saturday and roar ashore along the state’s central coast.
The large storm system currently in the Gulf of Mexico brings heavy rains, a potential storm surge and flooding that pose a threat reminiscent of 2005’s deadly Hurricane Katrina.
Thousands packed up and left their homes as flood waters hit low-lying areas like Plaquemines Parish, where road closures left some communities isolated as they braced for Barry’s arrival.
By early Saturday the storm was packing winds of 100 kilometers per hour, just shy of hurricane strength, and 125 miles south of the coast, according to the NHC.
Dozens took shelter in Plaquemines’s Belle Chasse auditorium, while others headed inland to stay with friends or relatives and avoid what the NHC called “life-threatening flooding” to coastal and river areas.
Governor John Bel Edwards said New Orleans was well prepared to withstand the storm, but urged vigilance by residents across the state, as authorities called on people to stay off the streets.
“No one should take this storm lightly, and I urge everyone to remain informed,” Edwards said on Twitter.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged people to stay indoors Friday night, but the city’s famed party atmosphere was far from extinguished just hours ahead of the storm.
In the French Quarter entertainment district, revelers wearing plastic bead necklaces drank “hurricane” cocktails and sang arm in arm as they walked down Bourbon Street, while couples danced to a zydeco band in the Tropical Isle’s Bayou Club.
If the storm becomes a hurricane, it would be the first of the Atlantic season, which runs from June to November.
With Barry threatening massive rainfall across several southern states, federal emergency declarations were issued to help free up resources to address the storm.
“We could be looking at widespread major flooding across several river basins,” the NHC said.
Some Plaquemines residents were battening down to ride out the storm, despite mandatory evacuation orders.
“We’ve stayed for some pretty strong storms and we shouldn’t have,” said Keith Delahoussaye, a 60-year-old mechanic, at his trailer home in Port Sulphur.
But he was keeping a close eye on the level of the Mississippi River nearby. “If we see the water rising here, we’ll leave.”
Donald Brown, operations manager for Plaquemines Medical Center, said most people had evacuated.
“I’d say they fear it every time,” said Brown, 58, who survived Katrina and was staying behind to look after the medical center.
Louisiana is facing an extraordinarily dangerous confluence of conditions, experts said.
The level of the Mississippi River, already swollen from historic rains and flooding upstream, was at 16 feet (4.9 meters) in New Orleans, one foot shy of flood stage.
River levels are expected to peak at 17 feet, according to a forecast late Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
But with storm surges of three to six feet projected, and 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 cm) of rain forecast, the river could still breach the 20-foot-high levee system protecting the city of 400,000.
“Much of the Gulf coast, especially Louisiana, are already at extremely high-water levels and so the heavy rains and any potential storm surge will lead to dangerous flash flooding,” Jill Trepanier, an expert at Louisiana State University, said in a statement.
Mike Yenni, president of Jefferson Parish near New Orleans, said the community had taken the “unprecedented” step of closing hundreds of flood gates, largely due to near-historic high levels of the Mississippi River.
Authorities closed highways in several locations along the coast as flood waters began creeping in.
In St. John’s Parish next to New Orleans, some communities were under two or more feet of water, local television footage showed.
Grand Isle, one of the inhabited barrier islands east of the storm’s likely path, suffered a full power outage Friday which brought crucial pumping stations to a halt, authorities said.
Residents and business owners in New Orleans were laying down sand bags and boarding up windows while city officials set up shelters for residents.
In 2005, Katrina — the costliest and deadliest hurricane in US history — submerged about 80 percent of New Orleans, causing some 1,800 deaths and more than $150 billion in damage.
The city’s main sports arena, the Superdome, was turned into an emergency shelter during Katrina. The facility was due to host a concert by the Rolling Stones on Sunday, but it was postponed by a day due to Barry.
“We’re here with you — we’ll get through this together,” the band said in a statement.

Topics: weather US Storm

Related

0
World
Winter storm forces airline cancelations, road troubles in US
0
World
Storm dumps snow on US Midwest; at least 5 dead in crashes

Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires

Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires

  • Wildfires more than tripled in size to spread over about 3,642 hectares
  • Thousands of residents and visitors in the communities of Maalaea and Kihei fled as a precaution
Updated 30 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

HONOLULU: Hawaii’s governor on Friday declared an emergency on the island of Maui, where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.
Although most of the evacuees were later allowed to return home, the blaze more than tripled in size to spread over about 3,642 hectares, scorching mostly former sugarcane fields and brush.
“I am declaring our Valley Isle a disaster area for the purpose of implementing the emergency management functions as allowed by law,” Governor David Ige said in a statement.
The fire in Maui, sometimes called the Valley Isle, had been 60 percent contained by sunset but officials warned that even though the shelters were shut, they might need to reopen if more evacuations were ordered.
Authorities had also managed to contain about 35 percent of a second, smaller fire across roughly 81 hectares, that had broken out north of the first near Kahului, forcing some voluntary evacuations.
The major blaze began in the island’s central valley on Thursday, with its flames stoked by steady winds of up to 30 kilometers per hour, officials said.
Thousands of residents and visitors in the communities of Maalaea and Kihei fled as a precaution, while firefighters struggling to quell the blaze drafted in helicopters to drop water on the flames.
There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
On Twitter, the governor thanked media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who owns a property on Maui, after she opened a private road on Thursday to assist officials tackling the fire.

Topics: Hawaii Maui

Related

0
Offbeat
Yoga teacher found alive after 17 days lost in Hawaii forest
0 photos
Offbeat
Giant great white shark swims with Hawaii divers

Latest updates

Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane
0
Two-month Idlib campaign nets little for Syria’s Assad
0
Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires
0
Sudan’s desert nomads untouched by Bashir’s downfall
0
US service member killed in Afghanistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.