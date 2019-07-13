You are here

  • Home
  • Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia
﻿

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia

At least 11 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said on July 12. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia

  • The monsoon causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year
  • In Nepal, 27 people have died in floods and landslides after heavy rains hit the country’s eastern region and the southern plains
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

KATHMANDU: Floods and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 40 people across South Asia in the last two days, officials said Saturday.
The monsoon, which lasts from June to September, causes widespread death and destruction across South Asia each year.
In Nepal, 27 people have died in floods and landslides after heavy rains hit the country’s eastern region and the southern plains.
Bishwaraj Pokharel, spokesperson for Nepal Police, added that another 11 people were injured and 15 others reported missing.
Three of the victims were killed when a wall collapsed in the capital Katmandu.
“Our first priority is life saving rescue and all our resources have been deployed,” Home Ministry official Umakanta Adhikari told AFP.
Police used boats to bring people to safety as rivers swelled, inundating their settlements, while parents were seen wading across chest-high waters carrying children on their shoulders.
Nepal’s weather department issued a high alert for the southern Sapta Koshi river on Saturday and sent SMS warnings to people in the area.
In neighboring India 11 deaths have been recorded in the northeastern states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, officials said Friday.
Monsoon floods have inundated 21 districts in Assam, affecting thousands, officials said Friday.
In Bangladesh aid groups were providing rations to Rohingya refugees in the southeast of the country with the UN World Food Programme saying Friday that two people including a child had died.
Last year, more than 1,200 people were been killed across South Asia in monsoon storms with India’s Kerala suffering its worst floods in nearly 100 years.

Topics: nepal south asia

Related

0
World
Nepal denies Tibetans’ request to hold Dalai Lama birthday celebration
0
Sport
Nepal confirms ‘many deaths’ in Qatar as show says figure as high as 1,400

Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane

Updated 39 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane

  • Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the strengthening storm could reach hurricane status
  • Louisiana is facing an extraordinarily dangerous confluence of conditions, experts said
Updated 39 min 6 sec ago
AFP
0

PORT SULPHUR, United States: Millions of residents in Louisiana on Saturday braced for Tropical Storm Barry, which is threatening the southern US state and its largest city New Orleans with potentially disastrous rainfall and flooding.
Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast the strengthening storm would reach hurricane status Saturday and roar ashore along the state’s central coast.
The large storm system currently in the Gulf of Mexico brings heavy rains, a potential storm surge and flooding that pose a threat reminiscent of 2005’s deadly Hurricane Katrina.
Thousands packed up and left their homes as flood waters hit low-lying areas like Plaquemines Parish, where road closures left some communities isolated as they braced for Barry’s arrival.
By early Saturday the storm was packing winds of 100 kilometers per hour, just shy of hurricane strength, and 125 miles south of the coast, according to the NHC.
Dozens took shelter in Plaquemines’s Belle Chasse auditorium, while others headed inland to stay with friends or relatives and avoid what the NHC called “life-threatening flooding” to coastal and river areas.
Governor John Bel Edwards said New Orleans was well prepared to withstand the storm, but urged vigilance by residents across the state, as authorities called on people to stay off the streets.
“No one should take this storm lightly, and I urge everyone to remain informed,” Edwards said on Twitter.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged people to stay indoors Friday night, but the city’s famed party atmosphere was far from extinguished just hours ahead of the storm.
In the French Quarter entertainment district, revelers wearing plastic bead necklaces drank “hurricane” cocktails and sang arm in arm as they walked down Bourbon Street, while couples danced to a zydeco band in the Tropical Isle’s Bayou Club.
If the storm becomes a hurricane, it would be the first of the Atlantic season, which runs from June to November.
With Barry threatening massive rainfall across several southern states, federal emergency declarations were issued to help free up resources to address the storm.
“We could be looking at widespread major flooding across several river basins,” the NHC said.
Some Plaquemines residents were battening down to ride out the storm, despite mandatory evacuation orders.
“We’ve stayed for some pretty strong storms and we shouldn’t have,” said Keith Delahoussaye, a 60-year-old mechanic, at his trailer home in Port Sulphur.
But he was keeping a close eye on the level of the Mississippi River nearby. “If we see the water rising here, we’ll leave.”
Donald Brown, operations manager for Plaquemines Medical Center, said most people had evacuated.
“I’d say they fear it every time,” said Brown, 58, who survived Katrina and was staying behind to look after the medical center.
Louisiana is facing an extraordinarily dangerous confluence of conditions, experts said.
The level of the Mississippi River, already swollen from historic rains and flooding upstream, was at 16 feet (4.9 meters) in New Orleans, one foot shy of flood stage.
River levels are expected to peak at 17 feet, according to a forecast late Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
But with storm surges of three to six feet projected, and 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 cm) of rain forecast, the river could still breach the 20-foot-high levee system protecting the city of 400,000.
“Much of the Gulf coast, especially Louisiana, are already at extremely high-water levels and so the heavy rains and any potential storm surge will lead to dangerous flash flooding,” Jill Trepanier, an expert at Louisiana State University, said in a statement.
Mike Yenni, president of Jefferson Parish near New Orleans, said the community had taken the “unprecedented” step of closing hundreds of flood gates, largely due to near-historic high levels of the Mississippi River.
Authorities closed highways in several locations along the coast as flood waters began creeping in.
In St. John’s Parish next to New Orleans, some communities were under two or more feet of water, local television footage showed.
Grand Isle, one of the inhabited barrier islands east of the storm’s likely path, suffered a full power outage Friday which brought crucial pumping stations to a halt, authorities said.
Residents and business owners in New Orleans were laying down sand bags and boarding up windows while city officials set up shelters for residents.
In 2005, Katrina — the costliest and deadliest hurricane in US history — submerged about 80 percent of New Orleans, causing some 1,800 deaths and more than $150 billion in damage.
The city’s main sports arena, the Superdome, was turned into an emergency shelter during Katrina. The facility was due to host a concert by the Rolling Stones on Sunday, but it was postponed by a day due to Barry.
“We’re here with you — we’ll get through this together,” the band said in a statement.

Topics: weather US Storm

Related

0
World
Winter storm forces airline cancelations, road troubles in US
0
World
Storm dumps snow on US Midwest; at least 5 dead in crashes

Latest updates

Over three dozen killed in monsoon rains in South Asia
0
Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana, could roar ashore as hurricane
0
Two-month Idlib campaign nets little for Syria’s Assad
0
Hawaii governor declares emergency for Maui wildfires
0
Sudan’s desert nomads untouched by Bashir’s downfall
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.