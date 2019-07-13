You are here

  • Home
  • Russia delivers more S-400 air defense equipment to Turkey
﻿

Russia delivers more S-400 air defense equipment to Turkey

A Russian military cargo plane unloads S-400 missile defense system equipment at Murted military air base in Ankara on July 12, 2019. (Turkish Defense Ministry/AFP)
Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
0

Russia delivers more S-400 air defense equipment to Turkey

  • A fourth Russian cargo plane landed at the Murted air base near the Turkish capital Ankara
  • Washington has tried for months to prevent the deal, arguing that the Russian S-400 air defense system is incompatible with NATO systems
Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Russia flew a fresh shipment of advanced air defense equipment to Turkey on Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said, continuing to implement a deal that is likely to trigger US sanctions against a NATO ally.
The ministry said a fourth Russian cargo plane landed at the Murted air base near the Turkish capital Ankara, a day after three huge Russian air force AN-124 planes offloaded equipment at the base.
Washington has tried for months to prevent the deal, arguing that the Russian S-400 air defense system is incompatible with NATO systems. It also says that if the S-400s are deployed near US F-35 jets, which Turkey is buying and helping to produce, they would undermine the stealth fighter planes’ defenses.
US officials had warned that Turkey would be thrown off the F-35 program if it took delivery of the S-400s, and would also face sanctions under US legislation seeking to prevent countries from buying military equipment from Russia.
Turkey says S-400 is a strategic defense requirement, above all to secure its southern borders with Syria and Iraq. It says that when it made the deal with Russia for the S-400s, the United States and Europe had not presented a viable alternative.
The dispute between the countries with the two largest armies in NATO marks a deep division in the Western military alliance, which was forged after World War Two to counter Moscow’s military power.
Reaction from Washington was limited on Friday, with acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper saying the US stance had not changed. Esper later spoke with Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.
“Minister Akar told his US counterpart that Turkey remains under a serious air and missile threat and that purchase of S-400 defense systems was not an option but rather a necessity,” a Turkish Defense Ministry statement said.
Investors in Turkey have been unsettled by the deal and the prospect of sanctions, a year after a dispute with Washington over the trial of a US pastor in Turkey contributed to a financial crisis which drove Turkey’s economy into recession.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted an unnamed military-diplomatic source on Friday as saying that a further delivery – of 120 guided missiles – would be carried out by ship at the end of the summer.

Topics: Defense Russia Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey receives first shipment of Russian S-400 missile defense system
0
Middle-East
Erdogan: ‘No backtrack’ on Russia S-400 missile deal

Military planes to fly fans to Egypt if Algeria reach final

Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

Military planes to fly fans to Egypt if Algeria reach final

  • Ten Air Algeria planes will deliver 1,400 supporters for the semi-final
  • The Ministry of Defence said that six military planes will be used to shuttle supporters of the Desert Foxes to Cairo for the final if they beat Nigeria in Sunday's semi-final
Updated 48 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

ALGIERS: Algeria's hopes of winning their first Africa Cup of Nations for 29 years will be boosted by the arrival of another 600 fans on board military planes should they reach Friday's final.
The Ministry of Defence told AFP that six military planes will be used to shuttle supporters of the Desert Foxes to Cairo for the final if they beat Nigeria in Sunday's semi-final.
Ten Air Algeria planes will deliver 1,400 supporters for the semi-final.
If Algeria beat Nigeria they will face either Senegal or Tunisia in the final.
According to a statement received by AFP, the Algerian Ministry of Defence said that, in that event, the army high command had taken the decision in conjunction with the Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui to add the six military planes so that "600 Algerians supporters can cheer on and encourage the national team and motivate them to win this important continental trophy."

Topics: Algeria Egypt Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Related

0
World
Algerian football supporter runs over family in France, woman killed
0
World
Two shops near Champs-Elysees looted after Algeria football win

Latest updates

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Royal box for Wimbledon final
0
Military planes to fly fans to Egypt if Algeria reach final
0
Taliban storm hotel building in west Afghanistan
0
King Salman hosting 1,300 pilgrims from 72 countries
0
German leader Angela Merkel’s health is a personal issue: public poll
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.