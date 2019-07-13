You are here

China to relax residency curbs, support employment

Household registration permits have been used to control internal migration in China for many years. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
China to relax residency curbs, support employment

  • The government will scrap restrictions on coveted household registration permits for college graduates in lower-tier cities
  • Such permits have been used to control internal migration in China for many years
Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
BEIJING: China will relax residency curbs in smaller cities and support employment in rural areas and at small firms, the country’s human resources ministry said, in a fresh push to boost employment and revive economic growth.
The government will scrap restrictions on coveted household registration permits for college graduates in smaller, or so-called lower-tier cities, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in a statement on Friday.
Such permits, known as “hukou,” have been used to control internal migration in China for many years. Without a permit, a resident of a city is denied access to many public services, such as education and health care, in another city.
These restrictions have often been blamed for pushing migrants to the margins of society in China’s cities.
The government will also support employment in rural areas and at small firms by simplifying the employment process and offering insurance subsidies, according to the statement dated July 3.
It will support university graduates to start businesses, the statement added.
An official June survey showed factories were shedding jobs at the fastest pace since the global crisis, a major worry for Beijing.

Taliban storm hotel building in west Afghanistan

Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
Taliban storm hotel building in west Afghanistan

  • The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks by three militants
Updated 13 July 2019
Reuters
KABUL: Taliban insurgents stormed a commercial building housing a hotel in western Afghanistan, killing three security officials and injuring 10, officials said on Saturday, the latest in a surge of attacks despite reported progress in peace talks.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks by three militants and said their fighters had positioned themselves in a building and were firing at the police headquarters.
The militants assaulted the building containing a hotel, several eateries and shops situated near the police headquarters and the governor’s house in Qala-e-Naw, the capital city of Badghis province.
Abdul Latif Rustayee, the director of a hospital in Qala-e-Naw, said the 10 wounded, including four security force members, were rushed to hospital.
Abdullah Afzali, a member of Badghis provincial council, said security forces were still battling Taliban gunmen, and officials at the interior ministry in Kabul said that two of the three insurgents had been killed.
Police had surrounded the targeted building, said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman.
Last week the Taliban and US officials wound up the seventh round of peace talks with signs of progress in efforts to end the 18-year war. At the same time, an Afghan delegation and the members of the hardline Islamist militant group agreed on a “roadmap for peace.”
But the warring sides continue to mount attacks to expand or recapture territory in attempts to increase their leverage. The Taliban control or have influence on more Afghan territory than at any point since they were ousted from power in 2001.

