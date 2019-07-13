You are here

Hong Kong protesters target mainland Chinese traders

Protesters hold up words that read: ‘Against smuggling grey goods’ in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP)
AP
HONG KONG: Several thousand people marched in Hong Kong on Saturday against traders from mainland China in what is fast becoming a summer of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Marching behind a banner that read “Strictly enforce the law, stop cross-border traders,” the protesters passed by pharmacies and cosmetic shops that are popular with Chinese tourists and traders who bring goods back to sell in the mainland. Many of the stores were shuttered because of the protest.
In what has become a common scene, clashes broke out between police and some of the protesters toward the end of the march. Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd, public broadcaster RTHK reported.
Major demonstrations in the past month against a proposal to change extradition laws have reawakened other movements in Hong Kong. Thousands marched last weekend against middle-aged mainland women who sing loudly and dance somewhat provocatively in a public park. Some receive tips from older men.
The protests have a common refrain: Hong Kong’s government, led by a non-democratically elected chief executive, is not addressing the people’s concerns.
Amy Chan, a 25-year-old bank employee who joined Saturday’s march, called it a continuing action following up on the momentum of the anti-extradition law protests.
“There isn’t an anti-extradition protest every day to keep us going,” she said. “I hope that through today’s action, people in Hong Kong will not forget that there are actually many other social issues waiting to be solved.”
The city’s leader, Carrie Lam, has pledged to do a better job of listening to all sectors of society, but many protesters want her to resign.

BEIJING: China will relax residency curbs in smaller cities and support employment in rural areas and at small firms, the country’s human resources ministry said, in a fresh push to boost employment and revive economic growth.
The government will scrap restrictions on coveted household registration permits for college graduates in smaller, or so-called lower-tier cities, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said in a statement on Friday.
Such permits, known as “hukou,” have been used to control internal migration in China for many years. Without a permit, a resident of a city is denied access to many public services, such as education and health care, in another city.
These restrictions have often been blamed for pushing migrants to the margins of society in China’s cities.
The government will also support employment in rural areas and at small firms by simplifying the employment process and offering insurance subsidies, according to the statement dated July 3.
It will support university graduates to start businesses, the statement added.
An official June survey showed factories were shedding jobs at the fastest pace since the global crisis, a major worry for Beijing.

