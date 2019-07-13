You are here

Pakistani businesses on strike over new IMF-backed taxes

Motorcyclists ride through a market which is closed due to a strike in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP)
Pakistani youngsters play cricket at a market which is closed due to a strike in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP)
A man walks past closed shops at mobile phone market during a shutter down strike called by the traders and business community in Karachi, Pakistan July 13, 2019. (Reuters)
A man walks past push carts in front of closed shops during a shutter down strike called by the traders and business community in Karachi, Pakistan July 13, 2019. (Reuters)
A worker reads a sign on a closed shop during a shutter down strike called by the traders and business community against, what they say is harsh federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, and imposition of taxes by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Peshawar, Pakistan July 13, 2019. Sign reads in Urdu: "countrywide shutter down strike against the IMF sponsored budget and economic murder of businessmen". (Reuters)
KARACHI: Hundreds of thousands of Pakistani businesses were on strike Saturday in a nationwide protest against an increased sales tax, which opposition political parties said was imposed as part of the International Monetary Fund's recent $6 billion bailout package for Islamabad.
The strike was staged at stores, shopping malls and wholesale commodity markets, as well as restaurants and grocers. In the country's commercial hub, Karachi, divisions among retailers made the strikes less effective.
The strongest participation was in Punjab province, the country's most populous. In the central city of Multan, even medical stores and small restaurants were shut. In many cities, produce vendors kept their shops closed, which residents said made it hard to get fresh fruits and vegetables. Small shopfronts were closed in commercial districts.
In addition to the tax increase — which kicked in July 1 — traders are now required to document all substantial transactions as part of a government effort to get a picture of the country's economy.
Pakistan faces dangerously low foreign reserves, a tax base of barely 1% of its population, crushing trade deficits and a hefty defense budget.
The IMF approved the bailout on July 3, saying it would help reduce public debt and expand social spending. The first disbursement will be $1 billion.
Opposition Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said the financial policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government have been "ill-conceived" and had led to price hikes, depriving people of their basic necessities. He said the country was facing hard times because of Khan's decision to bow to the IMF.
Government financial managers have repeatedly denied stringent measures in the budget were due to any conditions set by the IMF for a bailout package.
Shabbar Zaidi, chief of the federal tax collection body, has said the measures were intended to streamline the economy and widen the tax base.
The IMF, in a statement announcing the bailout's approval, said the loan will help reduce public debt and expand social spending. But the IMF has attached some tough terms, including a commitment to let the market decide the Pakistani rupee rate, rather than be supported by the Central Bank. The rupee has plunged more than 40 percent in the last year.

LONDON: Senior British politicians, including one of the contenders to be the next prime minister, joined journalists on Saturday in criticizing police for warning media not to publish leaked government documents, saying it was a “dangerous road to tread.”
Last week, a Sunday newspaper published leaked memos from Britain’s Washington ambassador that provoked a serious diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump and ultimately led to the envoy announcing his resignation.
Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, said on Friday police would investigate who was responsible but also warned journalists and publishers they too could be in breach of the law if further documents were leaked.
“I would advise all owners, editors and publishers of social and mainstream media not to publish leaked government documents that may already be in their possession, or which may be offered to them, and to turn them over to the police or give them back to their rightful owner, Her Majesty’s Government,” Basu said.
His comments provoked anger and criticism from journalists, editors and politicians who said it risked infringing the freedom of the press
“The state threatening media freedom is a dangerous road to tread,” Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.
George Osborne, editor of the London Evening Standard and a former finance minister, described the remarks as a “very stupid and ill-advised statement from a junior officer who doesn’t appear to understand much about press freedom.”
His view was echoed by both men battling to replace Theresa May as prime minister when she steps down on July 24 because she failed to deliver Britain’s exit from the European Union.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor Boris Johnson said the leaker should be found but the press should not be targeted.
“It cannot be conceivably right that newspapers or any other media organization publishing such material should face prosecution,” Johnson, also a former mayor of London, told an event in central England.
Hunt wrote on Twitter: “I defend to the hilt the right of the press to publish those leaks if they receive them & judge them to be in the public interest: that is their job.”
The Mail on Sunday newspaper last week published cables from Kim Darroch, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, in which he called the Trump administration “inept,” prompting the president to label him “very stupid” and “wacky.”
The spat has become one of the central issues of the contest for the leadership of the governing Conservative Party and the next prime minister that will be decided by about 160,000 members of the Conservative Party. A diplomatic source told Reuters that the lack of backing from the frontrunner, Boris Johnson, had been a factor in Darroch’s decision to resign.
Johnson himself acknowledged his comments had been partly responsible but denied he was to blame.
Not all politicians, though, felt the police were wrong. Security minister Ben Wallace said members of the public were bound by parts of the Official Secrets Act.
“If (journalists) are receiving stolen material they should give it back to their rightful owner and they should also be aware of the huge damage that’s already been done and the potentially even greater damage that could be done,” former defense minister Michael Fallon told BBC radio.

