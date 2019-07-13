You are here

King Salman to host 1,300 Hajj pilgrims from 72 countries

King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is hosting 1,300 pilgrims from 72 countries around the world. (File/ SPA)
Arab News
  • The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said the order was evidence of the Kingdom’s efforts to take care of the interests of Muslims
  • He said that the total beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration had reached 52,747 pilgrims from around the world
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman has ordered 1,300 pilgrims from around the world to be hosted during this year's Hajj season as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, the general supervisor of the program, said the order was evidence of the Kingdom’s efforts to take care of the interests of Muslims.

He said that the total beneficiaries of the program since its inauguration had reached 52,747 pilgrims from around the world. 

Earlier, King Salman ordered 1,000 Palestinian pilgrims who are family members of martyrs to be hosted while they performed Hajj.  

Al-Asheikh said the ministry would follow up on the pilgrims’ traveling process through its embassies in Egypt and Jordan.

The ministry would also finalize all procedures needed for their travel to the Kingdom on private flights, and offer services to help them perform Hajj.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Guests of King Salman for Hajj and Umrah Program Hajj 2019

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative

Arab News
  • The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia
  • The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries
Arab News
RIYADH: Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced this week.
“33 flights carrying 13,317 pilgrims arrived through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport, while 57 flights carrying 23,427 pilgrims arrived through Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport,” the directorate said, as 36,744 Hajj pilgrims were recorded arriving in the Kingdom during the period.
Pilgrims received a warm welcome from all bodies taking part in the initiative from the moment they left their countries to the moment they arrived at their residences in either Makkah or Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia.
The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.
This enables them to bypass procedures on arrival in the Kingdom and to head directly to buses waiting to transport them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.
Service authorities deliver pilgrims’ luggage to their accommodation in the holy cities.
The initiative aims to provide the best service possible for pilgrims by completing their entry into the Kingdom from airports in their countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants beneficiaries of the initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims’ data in the electronic tracking of Hajj visas.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Saudi Arabia Makkah Route initiative

