Taliban storm hotel building in west Afghanistan

Soldiers walk in formation during an operation against the Taliban in Bala Morghab district of Badghis province in this March 26, 2017 file photo. (AFP)
  • The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks by three militants
KABUL: Taliban insurgents stormed a commercial building housing a hotel in western Afghanistan, killing three security officials and injuring 10, officials said on Saturday, the latest in a surge of attacks despite reported progress in peace talks.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks by three militants and said their fighters had positioned themselves in a building and were firing at the police headquarters.
The militants assaulted the building containing a hotel, several eateries and shops situated near the police headquarters and the governor’s house in Qala-e-Naw, the capital city of Badghis province.
Abdul Latif Rustayee, the director of a hospital in Qala-e-Naw, said the 10 wounded, including four security force members, were rushed to hospital.
Abdullah Afzali, a member of Badghis provincial council, said security forces were still battling Taliban gunmen, and officials at the interior ministry in Kabul said that two of the three insurgents had been killed.
Police had surrounded the targeted building, said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman.
Last week the Taliban and US officials wound up the seventh round of peace talks with signs of progress in efforts to end the 18-year war. At the same time, an Afghan delegation and the members of the hardline Islamist militant group agreed on a “roadmap for peace.”
But the warring sides continue to mount attacks to expand or recapture territory in attempts to increase their leverage. The Taliban control or have influence on more Afghan territory than at any point since they were ousted from power in 2001.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

BERLIN: Nearly 60 percent of Germans feel that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bouts of uncontrolled shaking are a personal matter, according to a survey published on Saturday.
A poll published in the Augsburger Allgemeinen newspaper found that 59 percent of those questioned felt that trembling seen three times in public in the past month concerns Merkel’s “private” life, while 34 percent said it was a matter of public interest.
Merkel will celebrate her 65th birthday next Wednesday and has been at the head of the German government for about 14 years.
A majority of those who identified themselves as supporting Merkel’s conservative CDU party, along with a majority of social democrats and environmentalists, believed it was an issue for the chancellor herself.
Only a majority of those who support the far-right AfD party felt Merkel’s health was a matter of public interest, the survey found.
Although she has suffered three bouts of uncontrolled shaking in public, and remained seated this week as national hymns were played during a ceremony with Denmark’s new prime minister, the German chancellor insists she is doing “very well.”
Merkel has said that her first bout of shaking on June 18 during a ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provoked a psychosomatic reaction that was responsible for those that followed.
The mass-circulation daily Bild reported Friday that Merkel has undergone extensive medical tests since the first incident, which was blamed on dehydration amid a heat wave that had swept over Berlin.

Topics: Health Angela Merkel Germany

