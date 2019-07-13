Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Royal box for Wimbledon final
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Royal box for Wimbledon final/node/1525086/fashion
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Royal box for Wimbledon final
1 / 7
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex applaud as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Simona Halep at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP)
2 / 7
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams of the US and Romania's Simona Halep. (Reuters)
3 / 7
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) meets junior players ahead of the Women's Final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 7
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams of the US and Romania's Simona Halep. (Reuters)
5 / 7
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with members of staff ahead of the Women's Final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2019. (AFP)
6 / 7
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Romania's Simona Halep playing US player Serena Williams during their women's singles final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 13, 2019. (AFP)
7 / 7
Romania's Simona Halep holds her trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams in the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP)
WIMBLEDON: Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were in the Royal Box for the women’s final at Wimbledon.
The royals were joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a green dress with gold buttons whilst the Duchess of Sussex wore a white shirt and a pleated skirt.
Meghan is friends with Serena Williams, who was facing Simona Halep in the final on Center Court.
Halep shattered Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday as she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.
The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.
British Prime Minister Theresa May was also in the Royal Box.
Inspired by Bianca Jagger, SemSem is celebrating powerful women
Updated 11 July 2019
Arab News
0
DUBAI: Inspired by the iconic British actress and human rights activist Bianca Jagger, Egyptian designer Abeer Al-Otaiba’s fashion label SemSem has released its Resort 2020 collection which also draws inspiration from the 1970s disco scene.
Apart from looking to her most iconic style moments, Al-Otaiba also resonated with Jagger’s advocacy for the social and human rights of disadvantaged women and girls.
In a released statement, Washington-based Al-Otaiba said, “Every season, I look at ways to integrate our signature geometric detailing with graceful wearable silhouettes. This season, I wanted to make a powerful statement about the core of our brand identity and show a new direction for the future of SemSem.”
In the Resort 2020 collection, fabrics are hand-painted and lamé is tie-dyed in rich, saturated tones of blue and pink to create patterns that are SemSem’s own.
The label’s ensembles have been worn by Hollywood’s who’s who, including Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Kourtney Kardashian and this collection promises to be a fan favorite too, with beautifully embellished bustiers alongside signature tailored pants and dramatic skirts in elegant neutrals, silvers, blacks and whites.
Pleated, bias-cut gowns and soft Egyptian cotton separates are also featured — they are perfect for day-to-night dressing.
Fluid crepe silks are mixed with custom-dyed ostrich feathers, jacquard lame pieces and cashmere to add an element of texture to the collection.
Having shown at Paris Fashion Week in 2018 and regularly written up in Vogue magazine, SemSem has brought a sense of jet-set chic to the ready-to-wear market.
But the line’s ethos isn’t only about red-carpet glamour; encouraging mothers to instill a sense of global awareness and dedication to philanthropy in their daughters lies at the heart of SemSem’s mission, according to the brand.
A philanthropist with a degree in civil engineering and stints spent living across the Middle East, Europe and the US, Al-Otaiba created SemSem in 2014 as a way to celebrate women and children across the globe. Bestowing the label with her daughter’s nickname, Al-Otaiba’s label has matured in a few years.
“In addition to engineering, my Arab roots have always inspired our design aesthetic,” Al-Otaiba told Arab News in an earlier interview. “SemSem is a brand deeply rooted in my heritage and represents the Eastern and Western cultures where I grew up. Our designs have a global vision, born from my experiences living in different parts of the world and a strong love of my Arab culture. Informed by the cultural aesthetic of the Middle East and the Mediterranean, gentle architectural layers and glamour punctuated by delicate restraint are hallmarks of my designs.”