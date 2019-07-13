Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in Royal box for Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON: Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were in the Royal Box for the women’s final at Wimbledon.

The royals were joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a green dress with gold buttons whilst the Duchess of Sussex wore a white shirt and a pleated skirt.

Meghan is friends with Serena Williams, who was facing Simona Halep in the final on Center Court.

Halep shattered Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday as she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.



British Prime Minister Theresa May was also in the Royal Box.