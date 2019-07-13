You are here

  • Home
  • Amir Khan beats Billy Dib in Jeddah on ‘fight night of the year’
﻿

Amir Khan beats Billy Dib in Jeddah on ‘fight night of the year’

1 / 6
World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
2 / 6
World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
3 / 6
World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
4 / 6
World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
5 / 6
Saudi boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani during the event. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
6 / 6
Saudi boxer Zuhayr Al-Qahtani during the event. (AN Photo/Nada Hameed)
Updated 13 July 2019
Nada Hameed
0

Amir Khan beats Billy Dib in Jeddah on ‘fight night of the year’

  • Amir Khan said it was amazing to be in Saudi Arabia to the audience after the bout
  • Tayga and Rick Ross entertained the crowds
Updated 13 July 2019
Nada Hameed
0

JEDDAH: World Champion Amir Khan defeated Australian Billy Dib during the first boxing league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, organized by the World Boxing Council, on Friday night.

Amir Khan’s fourth round was the final one of the night, one that included local and international team fighters. The undercard included six bouts featuring British middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jr. vs Abdul Julaidan Fatah; the super-bantamweight contest between Amandeep Singh and Shakhobidin Zoirov; the lightweight contest between Saudi Arabia's own Zuhayr Al-Qahtani and Farhad Hazratzada; the super-featherweight contest between Lolito Sonsona and Isack Junior; the welterweight contest between Rodrigo Caraballo and Sajid Abid and the heavyweight contest between Ali Kiydin and Hemi Ahio.

The first round for Amir Khan and Billy Dib started with fast punches to the face from Dib on Khan, but Khan took action to avoid Dib and punched him on the cheek.

FASTFACT

7 million

Amir Khan, fighting in the Kingdom for the first time in his career, earned £7 million ($8.8 million) for the fight in Jeddah.

By the third round, the match started getting tougher and Khan took the lead, hard-hitting until he made the knockout over his opponent, who threw in the towel in the fourth round.

Amir Khan said to the audience after the bout: “It is amazing to be in Jeddah, Jeddah thank you!’’

He added: “Lucky Jeddah season and Inshallah I will be back again, I love Saudi Arabia.’’

Crowds at the “fight night of the year” enjoyed the rap break performed by the American rapper Tayga. 

Tayga interacted with the audience by encouraging them to sing with him: “I love you Saudi! Make some noise,’’ he said.

The American rapper Rick Ross also performed for 20 minutes.

 

The audience included Saudi social media influencers such as TV presenter Badr Al-Zidane, and Hollywood and Bollywood stars.

Boxing fan Iqbal, from the UK and a big fan of Khan, told Arab News: “I was here for last year’s event, the middleweight championship, and I had an amazing experience but today is a bigger event. Lots of sport superstars are around and the event is being organized in a more entertaining way and that is definitely great.’’

Sara Ahmad, 26, a Saudi fan of Khan said: “We all can see the time and effort that the Saudi government is spending to bring an amazing sport event here. Amir Khan’s performance was exactly what I expected, because it could have been possibly his last fight if he got beaten so now he has put some believe back on.’’

The event is part of the “boxing week” lined up for Jeddah Season activities.

------

The titles of the night’s fighters were:
1. Amir Khan vs Billy Dib — Amir Khan won
2. Hughie Fury vs Samuel Peter — Hughie Fury won
3. Prince Patel vs Michell Banquiz — IBO World Title Fight — Michell Banquiz won
4. Jeddah Sharks vs Jeddah Tigers — Jeddah Sharks won 

FASTFACTS

Titles

Khan is a former unified light-welterweight world champion, having held the WBA title from 2009 to 2012, and the IBF title in 2011.

Topics: Saudi Arabia JEDDAH SEASON Jeddah boxing Amir Khan

Related

0
Pakistan
British-Pakistani Amir Khan wins WBC welterweight title against Billy Dib in Jeddah
Special 0
Pakistan
Gloves off as world champion boxer Amir Khan dreams of ‘more fights in Saudi Arabia’

Saudi Hajj ministry confirms measures for Qatari pilgrims, says Doha government blocking access to Kingdom

Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Hajj ministry confirms measures for Qatari pilgrims, says Doha government blocking access to Kingdom

  • Statement said the delegation from Doha left meeting without signing any agreement
  • Statement also rejected Qatari claims the Kingdom was trying to “politicize” Hajj season
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Saturday it had taken several measures to ensure Qatari Hajj pilgrims could enter the Kingdom for the upcoming season, adding that the Qatari government was blocking attempts by its citizens to perform the pilgrimage.

Following a meeting of the ministry and a Qatari delegation to discuss the logistics of pilgrims from the country coming into the Kingdom, a statement said the delegation from Doha left without signing any agreement to enable access for it citizens.

In response to Doha’s actions, the statement said the Kingdom welcomed Qatari worshippers completing their applications once they arrived in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said during the meeting it had called on the relevant authorities in Qatar to allow pilgrims to enter the Kingdom to perform Hajj and that Saudi Arabia was “keen to enable Qatari residents to perform religious rituals.”

A statement from the ministry rejected claims by Qatari officials that Saudi Arabia was putting obstacles in the way of worshippers from Qatar, adding that it had facilitated "several electronic portals" for Qatari citizens to book their places.

The statement also rejected Qatari claims that the Kingdom was trying to “politicize” the Hajj season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar hajj Hajj 2019 Makkah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman to host 1,300 Hajj pilgrims from 72 countries

Latest updates

Revealed: How Baghdad plans to rein in Iran
0
Saudi Hajj ministry confirms measures for Qatari pilgrims, says Doha government blocking access to Kingdom
0
Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council 
0
Egypt opens two ancient pyramids, unveils new finds
0
Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.