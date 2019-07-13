You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council 
﻿

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council 

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi
Updated 13 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council 

Updated 13 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi has been a Saudi Shoura Council member since February 2009. He is also the chairman of the Saudi-Bosnian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Al-Harbi gained his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from King Abdul Aziz University, his master’s in experimental design in statistics from Michigan State University, and his doctorate in applied statistics from the University of North Colorado.

He held different positions at King Abdul Aziz University, starting as an assistant professor from 1983-1989; vice dean of students affairs from 1984-1988; associate professor from 1985-1996; head of the department of statistics from 1989-1993; and has served as a professor since 1996. He has also been a member of the International Statistical Institute since 1996.

Recently, a delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council, led by Al-Harbi, joined Bosnians in Sarajevo to commemorate the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. 

Al-Harbi reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s valued relationship with Bosnia and Herzegovina, its respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He expressed the Kingdom’s aspiration to promote moderation and fight religious extremism, national superiority and racism, emphasizing the importance of this approach for building the future.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Shoura Council Srebrenica massacre

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Ali bin Nasser Al-Assiri, director general of the e-government program Yesser
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, chief planning and strategy officer at Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Coordinated Arab efforts urged to overcome challenges

Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
0

Coordinated Arab efforts urged to overcome challenges

Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
0
CAIRO: Dr. Khalid Al-Ghamdi, chairman of the Arab Media Standing Committee and general supervisor of foreign media at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, called for coordinated Arab efforts to overcome regional challenges particularly the Palestinian issue and terrorism.
Al-Ghamdi was presiding over the committee’s 93rd session held at Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.
He said the meeting discussed a number of key issues including the Arab Media Charter of Honor. It was, Al-Ghamdi said, a continuation of previous meetings to discuss their outcomes and review the results in the light of proposals put forward by different member Arab countries.
The meeting was also attended by Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs Ambassador Badr El-Din Alali, Counselor Fawzi Al-Ghwail, director of the technical department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, representatives of Arab member states, representatives of Arab information ministries and the heads of Arab media agencies and institutions.
Alali said the Palestinian question continues to remain the main issue in addition to the terrorist threats, sustainable development and the Arab image in the West.
“Implementing the Arab Media Strategy and improving media practices using the latest technologies is vital for media to effectively contributing to awareness programs and supporting the region’s vital issues.”
He said the inclusion of the Arab Media Charter of Honor and media education to the agenda is of great importance.
He also express resolve to counter the phenomenon of fake news and that the Arab media is serious about countering this problem.

Latest updates

Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after India standoff
0
Afghan radio station closes down following Taliban threats
0
Singer Rita Ora unveils new music video shot in Dubai
0
'Super 30,' an exhilarating sketch of life and times of mathematician to the poor
0
Man’s best friend: The dogs who sniff out explosives in Kabul
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.