Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council

Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi has been a Saudi Shoura Council member since February 2009. He is also the chairman of the Saudi-Bosnian Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

Al-Harbi gained his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from King Abdul Aziz University, his master’s in experimental design in statistics from Michigan State University, and his doctorate in applied statistics from the University of North Colorado.

He held different positions at King Abdul Aziz University, starting as an assistant professor from 1983-1989; vice dean of students affairs from 1984-1988; associate professor from 1985-1996; head of the department of statistics from 1989-1993; and has served as a professor since 1996. He has also been a member of the International Statistical Institute since 1996.

Recently, a delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council, led by Al-Harbi, joined Bosnians in Sarajevo to commemorate the anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

Al-Harbi reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s valued relationship with Bosnia and Herzegovina, its respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He expressed the Kingdom’s aspiration to promote moderation and fight religious extremism, national superiority and racism, emphasizing the importance of this approach for building the future.