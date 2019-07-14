You are here

  • Home
  • Protests augur murky outlook for Hong Kong
﻿

Protests augur murky outlook for Hong Kong

Protesters cover themselves with umbrellas as others spray graffiti on the gate of a store during an anti-parallel trading protest in Sheung Shui district in Hong Kong on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

Protests augur murky outlook for Hong Kong

  • Heritage Foundation has ranked Hong Kong the “freest economy” for 25 straight years
Updated 19 sec ago
AP
0

HONG KONG: It is still the world’s “freest” economy, one of the biggest global financial centers and a scenic haven for tycoons and tourists, but the waves of protests rocking Hong Kong are exposing strains unlikely to dissipate as Beijing’s influence grows.
The end of the former British colony’s 50-year grace period after China took control in 1997 is years away, and the protests have made only a minor dent in day-to-day business. But they point to issues clouding the outlook, as investors and residents fret that the city will lose its Western-style freedoms.
Many in Hong Kong believe their future hinges on keeping the civil liberties, independent courts and other advantages Beijing promised to preserve for at least a half-century after Britain ceded control under an arrangement dubbed “one-country, two systems.”
“We’re still talking about 28 years,” said Grant Strudwick, vice president for Asia for Pinkerton, which provides risk management services. “The spotlight is on China as to how they treat this transition period.”
Hong Kong’s economy once was about a fifth the size of China’s. Now, it is a tiny fraction of that, thanks in no small part to an industrial boom driven by Hong Kong tycoons who set up factories across the border after China opened to outside investment in the 1970s.
The territory’s success as a center for trade and investment is grounded in its independent legal system and the free flow of information, said Joseph Cheng, a political analyst and leader of a pro-democracy coalition, the Alliance for True Democracy.
“These are two important assets enabling Hong Kong to have a distinct edge over major coastal cities in China, like Shanghai, like Shenzhen,” he said.
He believes that, without further moves toward democracy, Hong Kong will likely become more unstable.
Confidence in the “one country, two systems” experiment was already feeble when the top local leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, put forward legislation that would allow authorities to send suspects held in Hong Kong to face trial in mainland Chinese courts that provide no assurances of independent judges, due process and other Western legal protections.
As tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in protests and business groups and foreign governments registered their concerns, Lam suspended the proposed legislation.
Pro-democracy activists have pressed on with the protests, demanding she permanently withdraw the bill, order an independent inquiry into heavy-handed police tactics and resign.
On Tuesday, Lam insisted that the extradition bill was “dead.” Hong Kong’s government also issued a statement saying it does not plan to implement the “social credit” system used in the mainland to penalize and reward behavior measured using various technologies including data processing and facial recognition that critics have described as Orwellian.
Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, though some have turned violent. Protesters vandalized the local legislative building earlier this month. Such sights might deter some investors, but they also show the city is a world apart from the rest of China, where public dissent is banned.
The protests are “part of the checks and balances in place in Hong Kong that support institutional strength,” the ratings agency Moody’s said in a recent update.
Heritage Foundation has ranked Hong Kong the “freest economy” for 25 straight years.

The city is the No. 3 financial center, according to an international survey of bankers, behind New York and London. It plays a pivotal role in financing for China and was the top location for initial public offerings in 2018, with nearly $37 billion raised.
As small as it is relative to China as a whole, Hong Kong retains an outsized strategic role for Beijing, said Ken Courtis, chairman of Starfort Investment Holdings.
If trade tensions between the US and China worsen further, leading Washington to curb financial activities of mainland companies in American markets, Hong Kong’s role for launching IPOs could grow further, he notes.
For now, it’s Hong Kong’s proximity to China, and its special status, that make it such an important location for businesses, analysts said.
Strudwick said Beijing’s efforts to build a “Greater Bay area” encompassing Hong Kong and other parts of the manufacturing-heavy Pearl River Delta are helping to integrate the territory more closely with neighbors such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. That might help revitalize its economy, which expanded at an anemic 0.6 percent annual rate in the last quarter, battered by slowing demand and trade tensions.
While unemployment is low, bread-and-butter issues such as how to afford to live in a city with the world’s priciest real estate are adding to frustrations.
Salaries come nowhere close to matching the territory’s per capita gross domestic product of nearly $50,000 a year — a reflection of the vast disparities in wealth between those living in villas on Victoria Peak and the majority occupying tiny apartments that sell for about $24,000 per square meter.

Topics: Hong Kong extradition bill

Related

0
Business & Economy
US investors remain focused on Fed’s likely cut in interest rate
0
Business & Economy
Oil market oversupplied in 2019 on US production: energy watchdog

VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles

A Ford Argo AI test vehicle, being tested, drives through the downtown area in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles

  • Volkswagen will contribute its Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) company to Argo, which will boost the self-driving unit’s employees to 700 from 500
Updated 9 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG said they will spend billions of dollars to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles, deepening a global alliance to slash development and manufacturing costs while positioning VW as the initial winner.
How soon those investments will pay for themselves is an open question across the global auto industry.
Ford and VW executives said the latest collaborations could save hundreds of millions of dollars for each company. But the projects would take time to develop, and the size and timing of the payoffs were unclear.
The latest iteration of the Ford-VW alliance suggests the German automaker may hold the more lucrative cards — for now.
VW has agreed to plow $3.1 billion into Ford’s Argo AI self-driving unit, but estimates it could realize up to $20 billion in revenue by sharing its MEB electric vehicle architecture with Ford in Europe.
The two sides are still discussing additional deals, including an extension of the EV sharing arrangement to other Ford vehicles, which could further boost VW’s take.
Ford and VW have already started cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles and mid-size pickup trucks as part of the auto industry’s broader effort to redraw production and sales footprints to cope with more stringent regulation and fragmented markets.
Executives, meanwhile, declined to put a value on the potential revenue generated by the data to and from their respective self-driving vehicles.
Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said at a news briefing on Friday in New York he expects “chimneys of data that will be spewing from the vehicles” that will use Argo’s self-driving technology.
VW will invest $2.6 billion in Argo AI, Ford’s self-driving cars venture, and will buy $500 million worth of Argo shares from Ford, giving the two automakers equal stakes in the startup. Evercore ISI analysts said the deal’s structure suggested each automaker will own about 40 percent, with Argo owning the rest.
VW CEO Herbert Diess said at the briefing the Argo platform was “the best solution for Volkswagen” to speed self-driving vehicles to market, and that Ford and VW together intend to make that platform “a global industry standard.”
Any partnerships added in the future “will probably be outside of the auto industry,” Ford’s president of new businesses, technology and strategy, Jim Farley, told Reuters when asked if this was a possibility.
Ford and Argo officials said moving goods was as much a focus as moving people, with Ford focused on offering services to consumers. Ford officials said they remained committed to launching autonomous vehicles by 2021, but Farley said large-scale commercialization would occur many years after that.

HIGHLIGHTS

• VW has agreed to plow $3.1 billion into Ford’s Argo AI self-driving unit.

• The German automaker estimates it could realize up to $20 billion in revenue by sharing its MEB electric vehicle architecture with Ford in Europe.

Ford, whose shares were up about 1 percent, also will build an electric car in Europe, starting in 2023, using VW’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the companies said.
“Our global alliance is beginning to demonstrate even greater promise, and we are continuing to look at other areas on which we might collaborate,” Diess said.
Ford expects to build more than 600,000 electric vehicles in Europe over six years, sourcing components and the vehicle underpinnings from VW, helping both to cut costs.
Ford Automotive President Joe Hinrichs said it would take four years to design Ford’s electric car around VW’s MEB architecture, and retool a Ford of Europe plant to build the vehicle.
VW said it had committed $7 billion to its MEB platform, which is expected to underpin 15 million vehicles worldwide from the VW group over the next decade. Much of the MEB’s development cost could be recovered from the revenues generated from Ford.
Diess said Ford would pay VW “set by set” for the use of VW’s electric vehicle components.
It was not clear if some of those future Ford EVs could migrate to VW’s MEB platform, versions of which the German automaker will build in Europe, China and North America.
The broader Ford-VW alliance, which covers collaboration beyond joint investments in Argo AI, does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies.
Ford created Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC in 2018, pledging to invest $4 billion until 2023 and has sought outside investors to help share the spiraling cost of developing autonomous vehicles.
Volkswagen will contribute its Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) company to Argo, which will boost the self-driving unit’s employees to 700 from 500.

Topics: VW Ford

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tokyo-Seoul feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting
0
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices move up despite bearish outlook

Latest updates

Nigeria’s coach Rohr wary of much improved Algeria
0
Mane’s absolute dream is to help Senegal win trophy
0
NYC power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators
0
Saudi Arabia’s role in digital transformation cited at UN forum
0
Chess player caught cheating with phone during tournament
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.