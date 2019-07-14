US, regional powers push for start of talks among Afghans

You are here

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani. (AP)
Updated 14 July 2019
Sayed Salahuddin
KABUL: The US and major regional powers have agreed on immediate negotiations among the Taliban and other Afghans that will involve President Ashraf Ghani’s government, as Washington seems to be nearing a final deal with the insurgents. Diplomats from China and Russia held a third round of meetings in Beijing with US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday, days after the latter wrapped up his seventh round of talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
The US State Department said in a statement that the sides in Beijing agreed on key issues, including the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
In a tweet later on Friday Khalilzad said: “These negotiations should produce a peace framework as soon as possible; and detail a future inclusive political arrangement acceptable to all Afghans.”
An Afghan government official said that Kabul always welcomed any move for direct talks with the Taliban, which so far has refused to meet with officials of an administration that the group considers a US puppet.
Last week, for the first time some officials of President Ashraf Ghani’s government — in a personal capacity, as demanded by the Taliban — attended a meeting with the Taliban in Qatar alongside a group of other Afghans.
The Taliban made no immediate comment about the trilateral Beijing meeting.

HIGHLIGHT

Some analysts believe that Khalilzad’s trip to Beijing and the meeting there showed a possible breakthrough in his talks with the Taliban.

Some analysts believe that Khalilzad’s trip to Beijing and the meeting there showed a possible breakthrough in his talks with the Taliban.
“It looks like Khalilzad and the Taliban are closer than at any time to signing a final deal,” Taj Mohammad Ahmadzada, an Afghan analyst, told Arab News. “That is why after his last round of talks in Qatar, Khalilzad dashed to China to inform them about the progress of the talks with the Taliban.”
Like Russia, the Taliban has always insisted on the total withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, while Afghan government leaders and some US officials have warned against a hasty retreat.
Ahmad Saeedi, a university lecturer, said that he also thought the Taliban and Khalilzad are inching toward a final deal, and wants regional powers to witness the signing of a final agreement.
“The Taliban want the regional powers to give the deal an executive guarantee,” he said.

