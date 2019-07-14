You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo-Seoul feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting
﻿

Tokyo-Seoul feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting

Japan has restricted export of three materials citing what it has called ‘inadequate management’ of sensitive items exported to South Korea. (AP/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tokyo-Seoul feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting

  • The ongoing export dispute may threaten global supplies of microchips, smartphone displays
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
0

SEOUL, TOKYO: A row between Japan and South Korea escalated on Saturday, with contested accounts of a frosty meeting the day before that had failed to make progress on a dispute that could threaten global supplies of microchips and smartphone displays.
Tokyo lodged a protest against Seoul, saying it had broken an agreement on what the two sides would disclose from the Friday discussions on Japan’s curbs of exports to Korea of some materials used to make high-tech equipment, said Japanese Trade Ministry official Jun Iwamatsu.
Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) also disputed a Korean official’s statement that Seoul had asked Japan on Friday to withdraw the restrictions.
But a Korean Trade Ministry official shot back that Seoul had “clearly demanded Japan withdraw its trade restrictions at yesterday’s meeting, and there should be no disagreement over that matter with Japan.”
He told Reuters the two sides had discussed what they would disclose but that there was no agreement.
“I am frustrated,” said the Korean official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Japan recently tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing what it has called “inadequate management” of sensitive items exported to South Korea, as well as a lack of consultations about export controls.
But the dispute also appears to be rooted in a decades-old wartime disagreement. It comes amid deep frustration in Japan over what Tokyo sees as Seoul’s failure to act in response to a South Korean court ruling ordering a Japanese company to compensate former forced laborers from the World War II.
In the Friday talks, South Korean officials expressed regret over Japan’s export restrictions and asked Tokyo to remove them, participant Han Cheol-hee, a Trade Ministry director, told reporters as he was leaving Japan on Saturday.
In response, Iwamatsu, director of METI’s trade control policy division, told a hastily arranged news conference: “We’ve checked the record of the meeting ... We found no clear comment asking for the withdrawal.”

FASTFACT

• Japan recently tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment.

• Seoul regrets the curbs and wants those restrictions lifted.

• The last meeting failed to produce results and the details will be made public later.

Iwamatsu said the two sides had agreed on what they would disclose from the talks but that the Korean official went beyond the agreement. “We believe this is something that affects our relationship of trust,” he said.
One reason for the sensitivity over characterizing the talks could be a Japanese fear that if Korea can assert that it used consultations and unsuccessfully sought to have Tokyo withdraw the curbs, Seoul could justify escalating the matter to the World Trade Organization.
“The nature of the meeting is not a consultation, but an occasion where Japan gives an explanation after getting a request from the South Korean government,” Iwamatsu said.
“Therefore, we would like to correct an expression from a South Korean official that the meeting can appropriately be described as consultation for problem solving.”
Friday’s talks began with two negotiators from each side facing off in stony silence in a small meeting room, without greeting each other and with the Japanese officials not standing or bowing when their Korean counterparts entered.
A Japanese official later explained that the bureaucrats had earlier met and exchanged greetings. South Korean media, however, reported there was a “cold reception” for their officials, and that the meeting took place in a room that looked like a “garage.”

Topics: South Korea Japan

Related

0
Business & Economy
Japan-South Korea tech spat
0
Business & Economy
South Korea calls for Japan boycott

VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles

A Ford Argo AI test vehicle, being tested, drives through the downtown area in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles

  • Volkswagen will contribute its Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) company to Argo, which will boost the self-driving unit’s employees to 700 from 500
Updated 3 min 12 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW YORK: Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG said they will spend billions of dollars to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles, deepening a global alliance to slash development and manufacturing costs while positioning VW as the initial winner.
How soon those investments will pay for themselves is an open question across the global auto industry.
Ford and VW executives said the latest collaborations could save hundreds of millions of dollars for each company. But the projects would take time to develop, and the size and timing of the payoffs were unclear.
The latest iteration of the Ford-VW alliance suggests the German automaker may hold the more lucrative cards — for now.
VW has agreed to plow $3.1 billion into Ford’s Argo AI self-driving unit, but estimates it could realize up to $20 billion in revenue by sharing its MEB electric vehicle architecture with Ford in Europe.
The two sides are still discussing additional deals, including an extension of the EV sharing arrangement to other Ford vehicles, which could further boost VW’s take.
Ford and VW have already started cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles and mid-size pickup trucks as part of the auto industry’s broader effort to redraw production and sales footprints to cope with more stringent regulation and fragmented markets.
Executives, meanwhile, declined to put a value on the potential revenue generated by the data to and from their respective self-driving vehicles.
Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett said at a news briefing on Friday in New York he expects “chimneys of data that will be spewing from the vehicles” that will use Argo’s self-driving technology.
VW will invest $2.6 billion in Argo AI, Ford’s self-driving cars venture, and will buy $500 million worth of Argo shares from Ford, giving the two automakers equal stakes in the startup. Evercore ISI analysts said the deal’s structure suggested each automaker will own about 40 percent, with Argo owning the rest.
VW CEO Herbert Diess said at the briefing the Argo platform was “the best solution for Volkswagen” to speed self-driving vehicles to market, and that Ford and VW together intend to make that platform “a global industry standard.”
Any partnerships added in the future “will probably be outside of the auto industry,” Ford’s president of new businesses, technology and strategy, Jim Farley, told Reuters when asked if this was a possibility.
Ford and Argo officials said moving goods was as much a focus as moving people, with Ford focused on offering services to consumers. Ford officials said they remained committed to launching autonomous vehicles by 2021, but Farley said large-scale commercialization would occur many years after that.

HIGHLIGHTS

• VW has agreed to plow $3.1 billion into Ford’s Argo AI self-driving unit.

• The German automaker estimates it could realize up to $20 billion in revenue by sharing its MEB electric vehicle architecture with Ford in Europe.

Ford, whose shares were up about 1 percent, also will build an electric car in Europe, starting in 2023, using VW’s MEB electric vehicle platform, the companies said.
“Our global alliance is beginning to demonstrate even greater promise, and we are continuing to look at other areas on which we might collaborate,” Diess said.
Ford expects to build more than 600,000 electric vehicles in Europe over six years, sourcing components and the vehicle underpinnings from VW, helping both to cut costs.
Ford Automotive President Joe Hinrichs said it would take four years to design Ford’s electric car around VW’s MEB architecture, and retool a Ford of Europe plant to build the vehicle.
VW said it had committed $7 billion to its MEB platform, which is expected to underpin 15 million vehicles worldwide from the VW group over the next decade. Much of the MEB’s development cost could be recovered from the revenues generated from Ford.
Diess said Ford would pay VW “set by set” for the use of VW’s electric vehicle components.
It was not clear if some of those future Ford EVs could migrate to VW’s MEB platform, versions of which the German automaker will build in Europe, China and North America.
The broader Ford-VW alliance, which covers collaboration beyond joint investments in Argo AI, does not entail cross-ownership between the two companies.
Ford created Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC in 2018, pledging to invest $4 billion until 2023 and has sought outside investors to help share the spiraling cost of developing autonomous vehicles.
Volkswagen will contribute its Autonomous Intelligent Driving (AID) company to Argo, which will boost the self-driving unit’s employees to 700 from 500.

Topics: VW Ford

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tokyo-Seoul feud deepens with disputed accounts of trade meeting
0
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices move up despite bearish outlook

Latest updates

Nigeria’s coach Rohr wary of much improved Algeria
0
Mane’s absolute dream is to help Senegal win trophy
0
NYC power outage knocks out subways, businesses, elevators
0
Saudi Arabia’s role in digital transformation cited at UN forum
0
Chess player caught cheating with phone during tournament
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.