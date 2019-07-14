Children of killed, injured Saudi soldiers become peace envoys to promote military

RIYADH: The children of killed or injured Saudi soldiers are to form part of a new army of peace ambassadors to promote the military throughout the Kingdom.

A project to highlight the courage and sacrifices of serving soldiers and their families was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The implementation of the fifth phase of the Kingdom’s Al-Hazm Ambassadors initiative, titled “Ambassadors, National Protectors,” will last for one week and involve young envoys visiting fellow students at educational institutions across the country.

A series of morning and evening events will see soldiers’ children passing on their experiences and stories relating to military life and exchanging ideas and opinions with their peers.

Eid Al-Haysouni, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said the national protectors project was a continuation of similar successful efforts over recent years to promote appreciation for the dedicated service of Saudi troops.

In selecting students to become peace ambassadors, the ministry gave priority to children of soldiers who had died fighting for their country, followed by the offspring of injured service people and those stationed on the southern borders.

The program of events and activities taking place throughout the Kingdom is being organized in line with Islamic principles and will include promoting the values of social cohesion and citizenship, highlighting the nation’s history and achievements, and developing social responsibility skills.