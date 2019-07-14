Children of killed, injured Saudi soldiers become peace envoys to promote military

You are here

A project to highlight the courage and sacrifices of serving soldiers and their families launched by the Saudi Ministry of Education.
  The project is meant to highlight the courage and sacrifices of serving soldiers and their families
RIYADH:  The children of killed or injured Saudi soldiers are to form part of a new army of peace ambassadors to promote the military throughout the Kingdom.

A project to highlight the courage and sacrifices of serving soldiers and their families was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The implementation of the fifth phase of the Kingdom’s Al-Hazm Ambassadors initiative, titled “Ambassadors, National Protectors,” will last for one week and involve young envoys visiting fellow students at educational institutions across the country.

A series of morning and evening events will see soldiers’ children passing on their experiences and stories relating to military life and exchanging ideas and opinions with their peers.

Eid Al-Haysouni, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said the national protectors project was a continuation of similar successful efforts over recent years to promote appreciation for the dedicated service of Saudi troops.

In selecting students to become peace ambassadors, the ministry gave priority to children of soldiers who had died fighting for their country, followed by the offspring of injured service people and those stationed on the southern borders.

The program of events and activities taking place throughout the Kingdom is being organized in line with Islamic principles and will include promoting the values of social cohesion and citizenship, highlighting the nation’s history and achievements, and developing social responsibility skills.

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative

  • The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia
RIYADH: Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced this week.
“33 flights carrying 13,317 pilgrims arrived through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport, while 57 flights carrying 23,427 pilgrims arrived through Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport,” the directorate said, as 36,744 Hajj pilgrims were recorded arriving in the Kingdom during the period.
Pilgrims received a warm welcome from all bodies taking part in the initiative from the moment they left their countries to the moment they arrived at their residences in either Makkah or Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia.
The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.
This enables them to bypass procedures on arrival in the Kingdom and to head directly to buses waiting to transport them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.
Service authorities deliver pilgrims’ luggage to their accommodation in the holy cities.
The initiative aims to provide the best service possible for pilgrims by completing their entry into the Kingdom from airports in their countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants beneficiaries of the initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims’ data in the electronic tracking of Hajj visas.

