Steak House introduces veg burger that ‘bleeds’

Steak House has launched a new product called the The Unbelievable Burger, a plant-based item that smells and tastes like a real beef burger.

It is a groundbreaking burger made from plants and plant-derived compounds that, through a mixture of technology and culinary wizardry, come together to create a burger that looks and feels like the real thing.

“There is nothing like it in the Saudi market and you cannot tell that it is not beef,” said Ian Toal, CEO of Alfa Co., an Al-Faisaliah Group subsidiary that owns and operates Steak House.

“It is more than just a veggie patty. Loaded with herbs and spices, each juicy burger is rich in fiber and Omega-3s, provides 100 percent of the daily recommended intake of Vitamin B12, which is the same if not more than what would be found in your usual beef burger, and contains zero cholesterol, is free from hormones, antibiotics and is packed with plant protein!”

According to Toal, The Unbelievable Burger’s all-natural plant-based ingredients recreates the succulence, texture and appearance of real animal meat.

It bleeds, cooks and browns like a real beef burger. The “bleeding” is from natural beetroot juices rich in minerals and antioxidants.

It gives consumers a guilt-free and tasty alternative that does not compromise on the flavor and the overall burger-eating experience.

Available in all Steak House restaurants Kingdom-wide, The Unbelievable Burger is envisioned to be a game-changer.

Steak House only serves 100 percent Halal-certified products. The restaurant’s beef products include the finest cuts of certified Angus and wagyu beef, imported from Australia, while their chicken meats and fresh produce are sourced from local suppliers.

The popular food joint first opened its doors to the public in 1992 as a 60-seat casual dining restaurant on old Thalateen Street in Riyadh. It was among the first casual-dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia, years before the arrival of many Western restaurant brands.

Steak House serves over 2 million guests a year, and has been awarded the “Best Restaurant in Saudi Arabia” honor four times at the Saudi Excellence in Tourism Awards’ annual ceremonies. The restaurant was also named “Best Enterprise” in the Middle East by European Business Assembly, Oxford, UK. Steak House’s 18 restaurants are located throughout the country’s major cities.

The restaurant serves artisan sandwiches and burgers, premium chargrilled steaks, chicken, seafood entrees and a wide variety of appetizers, fresh-made desserts, and an array of healthy beverage options.