India’s gold duty hike to benefit GCC markets

People from the subcontinent view gold as an ideal investment.
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
Buying gold from the GCC countries, Singapore and Malaysia will now be cheaper when compared to buying gold from India, according to Malabar Group Executive Director Abdul Salam KP. Here’s why:
•The additional import duty for gold announced in India’s Union Budget 2019 will hurt the domestic gold and jewelry market and promote illegal gold trade, which is detrimental to the economy.
•While the new duty structure affects the Indian jewelry industry negatively, jewelry business in the neighboring markets will benefit because of this duty hike.
•Even the most popular designs of India will be much cheaper in the UAE, other GCC states, Singapore and Malaysia.
•Earlier these markets depended on imports from India, whereas now most of these markets have developed their own manufacturing facilities. As such, jewelry manufacturing is a growing industry in these markets.
•With the revised duty structure, customers, especially from India, can benefit from a price difference of more than Rs.400 ($6) per gram on gold purchases from the GCC countries. This will definitely encourage bulk buyers, especially for wedding-related purchases, to visit Dubai or any of the other markets.

•The current price difference is mostly on account of 12.5 percent custom duty, in addition to 3 to 4 percent of other taxes. Whereas in the GCC countries, gold bullion is zero-rated, and the GST charged in many countries is refunded to tourists, thus amounting to practically no duty or tax on the purchases made by them.
•The increase in import duty from 10 to 12.5 percent will also affect the import of jewelry from different parts of the world into India. This will affect availability of internationally designed and manufactured jewelry. Customers will therefore find a much larger array of designs and jewelry in the GCC, Singapore and Malaysia markets.
•People from the subcontinent view gold as an ideal investment. As it has a high market liquidity, it can be easily sold without having to alter the price. In addition, it is a movable asset whose value does not witness depreciation with uncertain economies.

Par value of sukuk and bonds reduced

Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital.
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
Tadawul has started to apply the amendment of the par value of the domestic government debt instruments (sukuk) issued by the Saudi government from SR1 million ($266,640) to SR1,000 without changing the size of the issuance.
This includes 29 issuances of investment instruments issued to finance the budget. It is estimated that the size of the bond and sukuk market currently stand at about SR292 billion, representing 66 issues, including five issues for the private sector and the rest for the government.
“The future is dawning and promising opportunities are blooming,” Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital, said. “Al-Jazira Capital is one of the first companies that provide integrated services to customers wishing to trade in sukuk and bonds through Al-Jazira Capital website for trading Tadawulcom."
Tadawulcom allows customers to purchase and sell sukuk, see prices directly online through a single screen that includes all investors requirements and execute purchase and sale orders with unprecedented flexibility, complete confidentiality and full security using a computer, tablet, or mobile app.
Al-Khail emphasized the importance of increasing citizens’ awareness about saving and investment since sukuk is considered one of the best guaranteed and risk-free investment.
He said the government’s payment of zakat and income tax on sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will boost domestic and international investment in it.

 

