You are here

  • Home
  • Princess Lamia appointed champion of Generation Unlimited
﻿

Princess Lamia appointed champion of Generation Unlimited

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Lamia appointed champion of Generation Unlimited

Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, has been appointed as a champion of Generation Unlimited, a global partnership that aims to make young people productive and engaged citizens.
Launched in 2018, Generation Unlimited is a partnership hosted by UNICEF to connect secondary-age education and training to employment and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to thrive in the world of work.
Princess Lamia joins other champions including Nikolai Astrup, Norwegian minister of digitalization; Takehiko Nakao, president of the Asian Development Bank; and Vera Songwe, executive secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, among others.
“The rising generation of young men and women across the world are inspiring, with creative answers to the challenges that will define the future of our economy, environment and society. But they need our support to unleash their potential. I am honored to join the effort to connect the private sector, foundations and governments through Generation Unlimited to support their ideas and solutions,” said Princess Lamia. 
Using her leading role and widespread experience, Princess Lamia will focus on generating private sector support and advocating for programs that empower young people.
“There are currently 2 billion young people around the world — millions of them do not know if the skills they are learning today will help them earn a living tomorrow,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Generation Unlimited — a global partnership designed to harness young people’s potential — is delighted that Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud of Alwaleed Philanthropies is lending it her support.”

 

Decoder

Generation Unlimited

Launched in 2018, Generation Unlimited is a partnership hosted by UNICEF to connect secondary-age education and training to employment and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to thrive in the world of work.

Par value of sukuk and bonds reduced

Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital.
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Par value of sukuk and bonds reduced

Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Tadawul has started to apply the amendment of the par value of the domestic government debt instruments (sukuk) issued by the Saudi government from SR1 million ($266,640) to SR1,000 without changing the size of the issuance.
This includes 29 issuances of investment instruments issued to finance the budget. It is estimated that the size of the bond and sukuk market currently stand at about SR292 billion, representing 66 issues, including five issues for the private sector and the rest for the government.
“The future is dawning and promising opportunities are blooming,” Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital, said. “Al-Jazira Capital is one of the first companies that provide integrated services to customers wishing to trade in sukuk and bonds through Al-Jazira Capital website for trading Tadawulcom."
Tadawulcom allows customers to purchase and sell sukuk, see prices directly online through a single screen that includes all investors requirements and execute purchase and sale orders with unprecedented flexibility, complete confidentiality and full security using a computer, tablet, or mobile app.
Al-Khail emphasized the importance of increasing citizens’ awareness about saving and investment since sukuk is considered one of the best guaranteed and risk-free investment.
He said the government’s payment of zakat and income tax on sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will boost domestic and international investment in it.

 

Latest updates

In Iraq, minority children haunted by ghosts of Daesh captivity
0
England eye World Cup glory as New Zealand plot shock
0
Facebook’s Libra currency under fire
0
Branded as ‘infiltrators’, Muslims in India’s Assam fear for future
0
Nigeria’s coach Rohr wary of much improved Algeria
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.