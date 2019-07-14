Princess Lamia appointed champion of Generation Unlimited

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, has been appointed as a champion of Generation Unlimited, a global partnership that aims to make young people productive and engaged citizens.
Launched in 2018, Generation Unlimited is a partnership hosted by UNICEF to connect secondary-age education and training to employment and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to thrive in the world of work.
Princess Lamia joins other champions including Nikolai Astrup, Norwegian minister of digitalization; Takehiko Nakao, president of the Asian Development Bank; and Vera Songwe, executive secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, among others.
“The rising generation of young men and women across the world are inspiring, with creative answers to the challenges that will define the future of our economy, environment and society. But they need our support to unleash their potential. I am honored to join the effort to connect the private sector, foundations and governments through Generation Unlimited to support their ideas and solutions,” said Princess Lamia.
Using her leading role and widespread experience, Princess Lamia will focus on generating private sector support and advocating for programs that empower young people.
“There are currently 2 billion young people around the world — millions of them do not know if the skills they are learning today will help them earn a living tomorrow,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Generation Unlimited — a global partnership designed to harness young people’s potential — is delighted that Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud of Alwaleed Philanthropies is lending it her support.”
Decoder
Generation Unlimited
