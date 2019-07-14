GIB attracts local talent with scholarship program

You are here

More than 100 graduates attended the event where they had the chance to attend business briefings, presentations and networking sessions.
Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia launched its 2019 graduate program by inviting a selected group of university graduates to attend a “Getting to Know You Day” at the Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. GIB has renamed the program, in its fifth year, to the “Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Graduate Program” to commemorate its late chairman.
More than 100 graduates attended the event where they had the chance to attend business briefings, presentations and networking sessions, before nominating their preferred work areas. GIB will take forward a number of graduates and offer some a place on the Jammaz Al-Suhaimi program. GIB also announced the launch of the Jammaz Al-Suhaimi scholarship for students at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in the Eastern Province.
Abdulaziz A. Al-Helaissi, CEO of GIB Saudi Arabia, said: “The graduates selected through this program will enrich their broader development goals and help lead the bank toward a brighter future. We wish them good luck on this journey of learning and look forward to the next generation of business leaders.”
“We are also pleased to launch Jammaz Al-Suhaimi scholarship program with Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University, one the most prestigious academic institutions in the region. The scholarship reflects late Al-Suhaimi’s vision of empowerment and investment in education.”

Tadawul has started to apply the amendment of the par value of the domestic government debt instruments (sukuk) issued by the Saudi government from SR1 million ($266,640) to SR1,000 without changing the size of the issuance.
This includes 29 issuances of investment instruments issued to finance the budget. It is estimated that the size of the bond and sukuk market currently stand at about SR292 billion, representing 66 issues, including five issues for the private sector and the rest for the government.
“The future is dawning and promising opportunities are blooming,” Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital, said. “Al-Jazira Capital is one of the first companies that provide integrated services to customers wishing to trade in sukuk and bonds through Al-Jazira Capital website for trading Tadawulcom."
Tadawulcom allows customers to purchase and sell sukuk, see prices directly online through a single screen that includes all investors requirements and execute purchase and sale orders with unprecedented flexibility, complete confidentiality and full security using a computer, tablet, or mobile app.
Al-Khail emphasized the importance of increasing citizens’ awareness about saving and investment since sukuk is considered one of the best guaranteed and risk-free investment.
He said the government’s payment of zakat and income tax on sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will boost domestic and international investment in it.

 

