Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia launched its 2019 graduate program by inviting a selected group of university graduates to attend a “Getting to Know You Day” at the Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. GIB has renamed the program, in its fifth year, to the “Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Graduate Program” to commemorate its late chairman.
More than 100 graduates attended the event where they had the chance to attend business briefings, presentations and networking sessions, before nominating their preferred work areas. GIB will take forward a number of graduates and offer some a place on the Jammaz Al-Suhaimi program. GIB also announced the launch of the Jammaz Al-Suhaimi scholarship for students at Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in the Eastern Province.
Abdulaziz A. Al-Helaissi, CEO of GIB Saudi Arabia, said: “The graduates selected through this program will enrich their broader development goals and help lead the bank toward a brighter future. We wish them good luck on this journey of learning and look forward to the next generation of business leaders.”
“We are also pleased to launch Jammaz Al-Suhaimi scholarship program with Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University, one the most prestigious academic institutions in the region. The scholarship reflects late Al-Suhaimi’s vision of empowerment and investment in education.”
GIB attracts local talent with scholarship program
GIB attracts local talent with scholarship program
Gulf International Bank Saudi Arabia launched its 2019 graduate program by inviting a selected group of university graduates to attend a “Getting to Know You Day” at the Kempinski Al-Othman Hotel in Alkhobar. GIB has renamed the program, in its fifth year, to the “Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Graduate Program” to commemorate its late chairman.