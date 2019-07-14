3,000 young Saudis undergo intensive guidance and counseling on marriage through Al-Zawaj program

JEDDAH: Al-Zawaj, a civil association helping young Saudi people in marriage and family guidance, has launched an intensive training program for 3,000 young men and women.

The program, which will be held at Al-Zawaj’s headquarters in Jeddah, consists of a list of training courses offered by a number of specialists in family rehabilitation.

Ahmed Al-Sultan Al-Omari, chairman of Al-Zawaj, said the courses would help young people to understand the requirements of marriage, and their responsibilities towards each other in order to build a stable family and live a friendly and harmonious life.

Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered a social initiative titled “SNAD Mohammed bin Salman” program, based on social and nonprofit initiatives the crown prince has launched in partnership with various parties.

The first initiative was “SNAD marriage,” which aims to motivate young people to get married and to ensure a stable family and social life.

The program aims to address the needs of different sectors of society as well as setting up frameworks and rules for Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s charitable initiatives.

Recently, the program announced the distribution of more than SR90 million ($24 million) to 4,700 beneficiaries.

Since its launch, the program has given over SR300 million to more than 15,000 Saudis, as part of its aim to support newlyweds, promote knowledge and achieve sustainable social development.

Applications are received via https://snad.org.sa/marriage.