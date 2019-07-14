You are here

  • Home
  • 3,000 young Saudis undergo intensive guidance and counseling on marriage through Al-Zawaj program 
﻿

3,000 young Saudis undergo intensive guidance and counseling on marriage through Al-Zawaj program 

In this file photo, young men attend a program to prepare them for marriage in Abu Arish in the southern region of Jazan. Civic associations in Saudi Arabia, such as Al-Zawaj, are giving young people pre-marital guidance counselling to prepare them to cope with the challenges of family life. (AN file photo)
Updated 14 July 2019
SPA
0

3,000 young Saudis undergo intensive guidance and counseling on marriage through Al-Zawaj program 

  • Training courses help young people understand the requirements of marriage
  • Prospective couples are also taught about their responsibilities to build a stable family and live a harmonious life
Updated 14 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: Al-Zawaj, a civil association helping young Saudi people in marriage and family guidance, has launched an intensive training program for 3,000 young men and women.

The program, which will be held at Al-Zawaj’s headquarters in Jeddah, consists of a list of training courses offered by a number of specialists in family rehabilitation.

Ahmed Al-Sultan Al-Omari, chairman of Al-Zawaj, said the courses would help young people to understand the requirements of marriage, and their responsibilities towards each other in order to build a stable family and live a friendly and harmonious life.

Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered a social initiative titled “SNAD Mohammed bin Salman” program, based on social and nonprofit initiatives the crown prince has launched in partnership with various parties.

The first initiative was “SNAD marriage,” which aims to motivate young people to get married and to ensure a stable family and social life.

The program aims to address the needs of different sectors of society as well as setting up frameworks and rules for Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s charitable initiatives.

Recently, the program announced the distribution of more than SR90 million ($24 million) to 4,700 beneficiaries.

Since its launch, the program has given over SR300 million to more than 15,000 Saudis, as part of its aim to support newlyweds, promote knowledge and achieve sustainable social development.

Applications are received via https://snad.org.sa/marriage.

 

 

Topics: Al-Zawaj

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s SNAD program disburses SR90m to 4,700 beneficiaries
0
Saudi Arabia
30% of Saudi marriages fail

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative

Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia via Makkah Route initiative

  • The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia
  • The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Nearly 37,000 Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia arrived in Saudi Arabia aboard 90 flights between July 4 and July 11 as part of the Makkah Route initiative, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced this week.
“33 flights carrying 13,317 pilgrims arrived through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport, while 57 flights carrying 23,427 pilgrims arrived through Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport,” the directorate said, as 36,744 Hajj pilgrims were recorded arriving in the Kingdom during the period.
Pilgrims received a warm welcome from all bodies taking part in the initiative from the moment they left their countries to the moment they arrived at their residences in either Makkah or Madinah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Makkah Route initiative is expected to serve more than 225,000 pilgrims coming from airports in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia.
The service includes issuing visas, ensuring compliance with health requirements and codifying and sorting luggage at airports in the pilgrims’ own countries.
This enables them to bypass procedures on arrival in the Kingdom and to head directly to buses waiting to transport them to their accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.
Service authorities deliver pilgrims’ luggage to their accommodation in the holy cities.
The initiative aims to provide the best service possible for pilgrims by completing their entry into the Kingdom from airports in their countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants beneficiaries of the initiative e-Hajj visas after inserting pilgrims’ data in the electronic tracking of Hajj visas.

Topics: Hajj 2019 Saudi Arabia Makkah Route initiative

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman to host 1,300 Hajj pilgrims from 72 countries
0
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2019 emergency plan approved

Latest updates

After Taiwan buys arms, China holds military drills on southeast coast
0
Disney’s 3D ‘Lion King’ sends animation roaring forward
0
In Iraq, minority children haunted by ghosts of Daesh captivity
0
England eye World Cup glory as New Zealand plot shock
0
Facebook’s Libra currency under fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.