Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has launched a maintenance and technical support center accredited by Apple for smart devices. The center, located in Riyadh’s Al-Ghadir district, is manned by young Saudi men and women, who are trained in maintaining Apple products and providing technical support.
The service also includes devices that are not covered by Apple’s guarantee.
“The center aims to expand STC’s services to ultimately satisfy the largest segment possible of customers and improve operational efficiency as part of the company’s ‘DARE’ strategy,” the telecom giant said.
DARE stands for: Digitize STC, Accelerate core asset performance, Reinvent customer experience at world class standards, and Expand aggressively scale and scope
More Apple-accredited centers are expected to open soon in other regions of the Kingdom.
STC launches Apple-accredited maintenance center
STC launches Apple-accredited maintenance center
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has launched a maintenance and technical support center accredited by Apple for smart devices. The center, located in Riyadh’s Al-Ghadir district, is manned by young Saudi men and women, who are trained in maintaining Apple products and providing technical support.