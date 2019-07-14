STC launches Apple-accredited maintenance center

You are here

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has launched a maintenance and technical support center accredited by Apple for smart devices. The center, located in Riyadh’s Al-Ghadir district, is manned by young Saudi men and women, who are trained in maintaining Apple products and providing technical support.
The service also includes devices that are not covered by Apple’s guarantee.
“The center aims to expand STC’s services to ultimately satisfy the largest segment possible of customers and improve operational efficiency as part of the company’s ‘DARE’ strategy,” the telecom giant said.
DARE stands for: Digitize STC, Accelerate core asset performance, Reinvent customer experience at world class standards, and Expand aggressively scale and scope
More Apple-accredited centers are expected to open soon in other regions of the Kingdom.

Par value of sukuk and bonds reduced

Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital.
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Par value of sukuk and bonds reduced

Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
0

Tadawul has started to apply the amendment of the par value of the domestic government debt instruments (sukuk) issued by the Saudi government from SR1 million ($266,640) to SR1,000 without changing the size of the issuance.
This includes 29 issuances of investment instruments issued to finance the budget. It is estimated that the size of the bond and sukuk market currently stand at about SR292 billion, representing 66 issues, including five issues for the private sector and the rest for the government.
“The future is dawning and promising opportunities are blooming,” Ziad Aba Al-Khail, CEO and managing director of Al-Jazira Capital, said. “Al-Jazira Capital is one of the first companies that provide integrated services to customers wishing to trade in sukuk and bonds through Al-Jazira Capital website for trading Tadawulcom."
Tadawulcom allows customers to purchase and sell sukuk, see prices directly online through a single screen that includes all investors requirements and execute purchase and sale orders with unprecedented flexibility, complete confidentiality and full security using a computer, tablet, or mobile app.
Al-Khail emphasized the importance of increasing citizens’ awareness about saving and investment since sukuk is considered one of the best guaranteed and risk-free investment.
He said the government’s payment of zakat and income tax on sukuk issued by the Ministry of Finance will boost domestic and international investment in it.

 

