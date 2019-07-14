You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report
﻿

Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report

Huawei’s United States-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies employs about 850 people in research labs across the country. (AFP)
Updated 14 July 2019
Reuters
0

Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report

  • The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s US-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies
  • Some employees have already been notified of their dismissal
Updated 14 July 2019
Reuters
0

BENGALURU: Huawei Technologies is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its US blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The layoffs are expected to affect jobs at Huawei’s US-based research and development subsidiary Futurewei Technologies, which employs about 850 people in research labs across the United States, the Journal said.
The layoffs could be in the hundreds, one person told the Journal. Huawei’s Chinese employees in the United States were being given an option to return home and stay with the company, another person added.
Some employees have already been notified of their dismissal, while more planned job cuts could be announced soon, the newspaper said.
Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
After the Commerce Department decided to put Huawei on its so-called entity list, Futurewei employees have faced restrictions to communicate with their colleagues in Huawei’s home offices located in China, the people told the Journal.
Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the US government would issue licenses to companies seeking to sell goods to Huawei where there was no threat to national security.

Topics: telecoms Huawei China US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions
0
Business & Economy
Huawei warns US patent curbs would hurt global tech

UAE SMEs receiving govt help nearly double in H1 2019

Updated 46 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

UAE SMEs receiving govt help nearly double in H1 2019

  • The first half of 2019 has seen 2055 SMEs receive support
  • The value of incentives and exemptions provided by the organization in the first half of 2019, exceeded $10 million
Updated 46 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The number of small and medium sized businesses receiving assistance in Dubai from the government agency, Dubai SME, has nearly doubled year-on-year, according to new figures released this week.

The first half of 2019 has seen 2055 SMEs receive support – that is an 83 percent increase on the same time in 2018 when the number of companies reached 1124.

Of the companies receiving assistance in 2019, approximately 680 of them were launched through Dubai SME this year, marking a 26 percent increase on the 540 companies established during the first half of 2018.

The value of incentives and exemptions provided by the organization in the first half of 2019, exceeded $10 million, an increase of 86 percent compared to $5.9 million during the first half of 2018.

The value of the marketing services offered to Dubai SME members has exceeded $2 million during the first half of 2019.

 

Topics: entrepreneurship Dubai entrepreneurs Dubai SME

Related

0
Corporate News
Dubai SME, DHL launch global expansion program for SMEs
0
Corporate News
Al Habtoor Group and Dubai SME sign MoU

Latest updates

Israeli court halts park entry ban deemed racist by Arab citizens
0
Size matters: Lebanese designer Dima Ayad’s push for inclusivity
0
Saudi Arabia and UAE send 50,000 tons of fertilizer to Sudan
0
Saudi health ministry says pilgrims’ health situation ‘reassuring’
0
Dozens clash with police at gas price protest in Bangladesh capital
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.