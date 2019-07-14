Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report

UAE SMEs receiving govt help nearly double in H1 2019

DUBAI: The number of small and medium sized businesses receiving assistance in Dubai from the government agency, Dubai SME, has nearly doubled year-on-year, according to new figures released this week.

The first half of 2019 has seen 2055 SMEs receive support – that is an 83 percent increase on the same time in 2018 when the number of companies reached 1124.

Of the companies receiving assistance in 2019, approximately 680 of them were launched through Dubai SME this year, marking a 26 percent increase on the 540 companies established during the first half of 2018.

The value of incentives and exemptions provided by the organization in the first half of 2019, exceeded $10 million, an increase of 86 percent compared to $5.9 million during the first half of 2018.

The value of the marketing services offered to Dubai SME members has exceeded $2 million during the first half of 2019.