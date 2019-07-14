You are here

  • Home
  • Maverick Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis in Paris airport row
﻿

Maverick Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis in Paris airport row

Economist Yanis Varoufakis was a former finance minister under leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015. (AFP)
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP
0

Maverick Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis in Paris airport row

  • ‘I am formally requesting a formal apology from the French police’
  • Yanis Varoufakis last week became a member of Greece’s parliament
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP
0

ATHENS: Maverick Greek economist and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Saturday accused French police of “violent” behavior over a passport check at Paris’ main airport.
Varoufakis said he had just landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on a flight from Athens when a police officer standing near the plane ramp asked to see his passport.
Varoufakis said he complied, but claims the officer then stuck his elbows out as he tried to pass.
“The moment our elbows touched, he reacted violently,” the economist said.
“(He) manhandled me, using physical violence,” Varoufakis said, adding that the officer pushed him, grabbed his passport and told him to stand against the wall.
In a video of the scene, apparently taken by a passenger, Varoufakis tells the officer: “You are a disgrace to the French nation... you blocked my way and then pushed me.”
“I am not following you... I do not trust you. You are violent, and you are rude. I want to speak to a superior officer,” he says, irately pacing up and down the corridor.
“You are a problematic member of the police force. A disgrace to your nation. So, bring somebody else here,” he says.
Two additional superior officers had to be summoned before Varoufakis’ passport was eventually returned.
“I am formally requesting a formal apology from the French police,” he said.
One of the officers said he also plans to lodge a complaint against Varoufakis.
Airport officials could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.
A former finance minister under leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015, Varoufakis last week became a member of Greece’s parliament, one of nine lawmakers elected by his anti-austerity MeRA25 party in general elections.

Topics: Greece Yanis Varoufakis

Related

0
World
‘Easy Rider’ Varoufakis launches Greek political party
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Varoufakis on how Marx predicted our present crisis

Mayor: Crackdown on immigrants already underway in NYC

Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
0

Mayor: Crackdown on immigrants already underway in NYC

Updated 43 min 10 sec ago
0
NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s getting reports that a nationwide crackdown on immigrants facing deportation is already underway in his city.
The sweeps were expected to start Sunday, but de Blasio tweeted on Saturday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had already taken action in New York.
The mayor says ICE agents did not succeed in rounding up any residents of Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood and Harlem.
Immigrants who’ve been given orders to leave the country are government targets in at least 10 cities.
Advocates are coaching them on their rights, including instructions not to respond if agents knock on the door unless shown a warrant signed by a judge.
The Democratic mayor has said his city would not cooperate with ICE.

Latest updates

Mayor: Crackdown on immigrants already underway in NYC
0
Maverick Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis in Paris airport row
0
Macron to show off Euro defense cooperation at Paris parade
0
Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its US operations: report
0
UK says seized Iranian oil tanker could be released
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.