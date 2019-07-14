You are here

EU urges Moscow to continue to respect nuclear missile treaty pull-out

President Vladimir Putin on July 3 signed into law a bill formalizing Russia’s suspension of participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. (AFP)
Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
EU urges Moscow to continue to respect nuclear missile treaty pull-out

  • Russia and the United States have both suspended their participation in the Cold War-era treaty
  • The treaty bans a whole class of nuclear-capable missiles
Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to ensure continued respect of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, after Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement.
“We are deeply concerned over developments with regard to the INF Treaty, which could end on 2 August 2019,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
“The upcoming days represent the last opportunity for dialogue and taking the necessary measures to preserve this important component of European security architecture,” Mogherini added.
Russia and the United States have both suspended their participation in the Cold War-era treaty, which bans a whole class of nuclear-capable missiles. Each accuses the other of having violated the accord.
On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill formalizing its suspension.
Washington meanwhile says it will quit the deal for good on August 2 unless Russia destroys a controversial new missile system it says breaches the accord.
Mogherini said the EU strongly urged Russia “to effectively address the serious concerns repeatedly expressed” about the ground-based missile system 9M729.
Russia should take “substantial and transparent actions” to ensure compliance with the treaty, she added in the statement.
The INF treaty was signed in 1987, toward the end of the Cold War, between US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
It banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,400 miles).
It is considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture and its looming demise has triggered fears for the future of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, which caps nuclear warhead numbers.

Thousands left in the dark during NYC power outage

Updated 14 July 2019
AP
Thousands left in the dark during NYC power outage

  • A power outage plunged Broadway theaters into darkness, brought subways to a halt and flicked off billboards in Times Square
  • About 42,000 customers lost electricity, according to power utility Con Edison, which didn’t indicate a cause of the power failure
Updated 14 July 2019
AP
NEW YORK: On the anniversary of a 1977 blackout that hit most of New York City, a massive power outage brought the curtain down on Broadway shows and stalled traffic on Manhattan streets. Underground, the power outage affecting 73,000 customers for hours also left the subway system in disarray.
Con Edison CEO John McAvoy said a problem at a substation caused the 6:47 p.m. power failure, which stretched 30 blocks from Times Square to 72nd Street and Broadway and spread to Rockefeller Center. Electricity was restored to customers and businesses in midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side by around midnight, according to a statement from the utility.
McAvoy said the exact cause of the blackout would not be known until an investigation is completed.
The outage affected the entire subway system, closing four Manhattan stations to the public — Columbus Circle, Rockefeller Center, Hudson Yards and Fifth Avenue at 53rd Street. But Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Maxwell Young said train operators were able to manually change the signals and bring at least one car into stations so passengers could disembark.
New York City’s Emergency Management Department said the A, C, D, E, F, M, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 trains had resumed running in both directions by around 2 a.m. Sunday, following service disruptions from the blackout. Multiple street lanes between the Hudson River and Fifth Avenue had also reopened by 1:30 a.m.
The temperature was in the low 80s as the sun set just before 8:30 p.m., treating those who had streamed into the streets to one of the city’s famed “Manhattanhenge” sunsets. While hot, the temperature didn’t reach the highs of Manhattan in July, which often challenges the city’s power grid.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said no injuries were reported and praised emergency officials for their response to the blackout, which he called “unacceptable.”
“You just can’t have a power outage of this magnitude in this city” Cuomo said. “It is too dangerous, the potential for public safety risk and chaos is too high, we just can’t have a system that does that, it’s that simple at the end of the day.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was campaigning on the presidential trail in Waterloo, Iowa, when the power outage struck. His press secretary, Freddi Goldstein, tweeted just before 10 p.m. that de Blasio cut short his Iowa visit and was headed back to the city.
The mayor commended New Yorkers for handling the blackout “with that trademark NYC grit and toughness” in a tweet.


For hours before the power flickered back on, doormen stood with flashlights in the darkened entrances of upscale apartment buildings along Central Park West, directing residents up flights of stairs. Police and deployed troopers directed traffic at intersections to the soundtrack of sirens and horns, while people in the neighborhood known as Hell’s Kitchen took it upon themselves to guide traffic in the absence of stoplights and walking signals.
In the theater district, marquees darkened just before evening performances were set to begin. Most Broadway musicals and plays canceled their Saturday evening shows, though some cast members staged impromptu performances in the street.

Jennifer Lopez’s concert at Madison Square Garden was cut short in the middle of her fourth song of the night, although officials at Penn Station below used backup generators to keep the lights on. Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated. Lopez later tweeted that she would reschedule the stop on her “It’s My Party” tour for Monday night at the same venue.

