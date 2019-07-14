You are here

Dozens clash with police at gas price protest in Bangladesh capital

People scuffle with police as they protest against the increase in natural gas price in Dhaka on Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • State-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission last month announced it would raise natural gas prices
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the price increases were necessary to sustain economic growth
Reuters
DHAKA: Dozens of people protesting against the Bangladeshi government’s sudden decision to hike gas prices by a third clashed on Sunday with police outside the energy ministry in Dhaka, protest leaders and police said.
Last month the state-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced it would raise natural gas prices by 32.8 percent on average for all users from July 1, the first day of the country’s fiscal year. Sunday’s protest was organized by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), which said at least 15 of its members were injured during the confrontation with police.
“We tried to go to the office of the energy ministry to raise our concern over the gas price rise but police prevented and scuffled with us,” said Ruhin Hossain, secretary of Bangladesh Communist Party which belongs to the LDA.
Police said officers tried to prevent protesters from breaking through a barricade and that it was unaware of anyone being injured.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said last week the price increases were necessary to sustain economic growth.

Topics: energy Bangladesh

EU urges Moscow to continue to respect nuclear missile treaty pull-out

Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
EU urges Moscow to continue to respect nuclear missile treaty pull-out

  • Russia and the United States have both suspended their participation in the Cold War-era treaty
  • The treaty bans a whole class of nuclear-capable missiles
Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to ensure continued respect of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, after Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement.
“We are deeply concerned over developments with regard to the INF Treaty, which could end on 2 August 2019,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
“The upcoming days represent the last opportunity for dialogue and taking the necessary measures to preserve this important component of European security architecture,” Mogherini added.
Russia and the United States have both suspended their participation in the Cold War-era treaty, which bans a whole class of nuclear-capable missiles. Each accuses the other of having violated the accord.
On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill formalizing its suspension.
Washington meanwhile says it will quit the deal for good on August 2 unless Russia destroys a controversial new missile system it says breaches the accord.
Mogherini said the EU strongly urged Russia “to effectively address the serious concerns repeatedly expressed” about the ground-based missile system 9M729.
Russia should take “substantial and transparent actions” to ensure compliance with the treaty, she added in the statement.
The INF treaty was signed in 1987, toward the end of the Cold War, between US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
It banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,400 miles).
It is considered a cornerstone of the global arms control architecture and its looming demise has triggered fears for the future of the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, which caps nuclear warhead numbers.

Topics: Russia Nuclear treaty Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty

