Saudi health ministry says pilgrims’ health situation ‘reassuring’

Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport on July 7, 2019, prior to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. July 2019 file photo (AFP)
Saudi health ministry says pilgrims’ health situation ‘reassuring’

DUBAI: There are no cases of epidemics or diseases that would require quarantine conditions among pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry statement added that it was reassured by the general good health of pilgrims, but that it would continue to monitor the situation as pilgrims arrived during the Hajj season.

The statement added that a large number of pilgrims were vaccinated against a number of diseases, including  87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.

Topics: pilgrimage Saudi Arabia Health HAJJ2019

K-pop superstars BTS to perform in Saudi Arabia in October

K-pop superstars BTS to perform in Saudi Arabia in October

DUBAI: Global superstars BTS confirmed on Sunday that they will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time, just days after another K-pop group debuted in the Kingdom.

Set to happen on October 11 this year, BTS will be performing at the King Fahd International Stadium as part of Riyadh Seasons. The Saudi show is part of the group’s record-breaking world tour “Love yourself: Speak yourself.”

 

 

The K-pop sensation made history earlier at the Grammy Awards in the US as the first Korean act to perform at the glittering ceremony.

Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

Topics: K-pop Saudi Arabia

