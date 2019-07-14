Saudi Arabia and UAE send 50,000 tons of fertilizer to Sudan

Saudi health ministry says pilgrims’ health situation ‘reassuring’

DUBAI: There are no cases of epidemics or diseases that would require quarantine conditions among pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry statement added that it was reassured by the general good health of pilgrims, but that it would continue to monitor the situation as pilgrims arrived during the Hajj season.

The statement added that a large number of pilgrims were vaccinated against a number of diseases, including 87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.