Saudi Arabia and UAE send 50,000 tons of fertilizer to Sudan

A Sudanese farmer plows his field in the capital Khartoum. (File/AFP)
Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have sent a ship carrying 50,000 tons of fertilizer to Sudan.
The aid, which left Jubail in the Kingdom for Port Sudan, will “urgently save the agricultural season in the country and help farmers,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The fertilizer was an extension of the $3 billion financial support already provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the country, including a $500 million deposit into the Central Bank of Sudan.
The aid is to support the economy and ease pressure on the Sudanese pound, SPA said.
Sudan has been embroiled in months of turmoil after a deep economic crisis engulfed the country last year. Protests forced President Omar Al-Bashir from power in April after decades in at the helm of the country and a military transitional council reached a power sharing deal with the main opposition alliance this month.
SPA said the urea fertilizer would help the Sudanese people during the current crisis and ease the burden on Sudanese farmers “given that agriculture is a major source of income for a large number of the population.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan United Arab Emirates

Saudi health ministry says pilgrims’ health situation ‘reassuring’

Muslim pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport on July 7, 2019, prior to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. July 2019 file photo (AFP)
Updated 14 July 2019
Arab News
Arab News
DUBAI: There are no cases of epidemics or diseases that would require quarantine conditions among pilgrims, the Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry statement added that it was reassured by the general good health of pilgrims, but that it would continue to monitor the situation as pilgrims arrived during the Hajj season.

The statement added that a large number of pilgrims were vaccinated against a number of diseases, including  87.4 percent for meningitis, 67.3 percent for yellow fever and 95.3 percent for polio.

Topics: pilgrimage Saudi Arabia Health HAJJ2019

