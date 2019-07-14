You are here

Syria says militant attack shuts down gas pipeline

The attack hit a gas pipeline in Syria's Homs province. (AFP/File photo)
AP
  • The area in the central Homs province is close to where remnants of the Daesh group are still operating
AP
DAMASCUS: Militants targeted a gas pipeline in government-controlled central Syria, putting it out of order Sunday, according to state media.
The SANA news agency didn’t name the attackers. The area in the central Homs province is close to where remnants of the Daesh group are still holed up after losing all the territory they once held in the country.
SANA said technical teams are working to fix the pipeline, which links the Shaer fields to the Ebla processing plant. It did not elaborate on the extent of the damage or the nature of the attack.
The agency said the pipeline carries about 2.5 million cubic meters of gas to the processing plant and onward to power stations.
Daesh militants briefly seized the Shaer fields in 2014 and 2016 before pro-government forces recaptured them in heavy fighting. Today much of Syria’s oil fields and infrastructure are held by US-backed and Kurdish-led forces in the east.
In recent weeks, Daesh militants have increased their attacks against government troops, putting up checkpoints and ambushing convoys. While the government now controls over 60 percent of Syria, there is still a rebel stronghold in the northwest, where the government is waging a limited but stalled offensive. Smaller armed groups in northern, central and eastern Syria have vowed to target government and Kurdish-controlled facilities.

Topics: Syria Homs gas

EU opens new mission in Kuwait

Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
EU opens new mission in Kuwait

  • It is the third such EU mission in the Gulf, after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
  • The opening, decided several months ago, comes amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran
Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
KUWAIT CITY: The EU’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said Sunday the bloc is increasing its engagement in the Middle East, as she opened a new mission in Kuwait City.
The office in Kuwait’s tallest skyscraper is the third such EU mission in the Gulf, after Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.
“This also sends a message to the whole region; the European Union is increasing its presence and engagement in the Middle East,” Mogherini said at the opening ceremony.
“What happens to the Gulf matters to Europe and what happens to Europe matters to the Gulf,” she added.
The ceremony in the Al Hamra Tower, which is also home to the French embassy, was attended by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.
The opening, decided several months ago, comes amid a tense standoff between the US and Iran which has affected the Gulf.
“In a moment of regional and global tensions, Kuwait is a voice of wisdom and force of peace and this is what made us natural partners,” Mogherini said.

Topics: Kuwait European Union EU

