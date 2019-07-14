You are here

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters from Champs Elysees after Bastille Day parade

Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters
  • France’s BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters
PARIS: French police fired tear gas to disperse protesters from the Champs Elysees avenue on Sunday, a few hours after President Emmanuel Macron had presided over the Bastille Day military parade alongside other European leaders.
The boulevard in central Paris was reopened to traffic as soon as the parade finished but a few hundred protesters from the grassroots ‘yellow vests’ movement tried to occupy it.
France’s BFM television showed images of police firing tear gas to disperse the protesters, some hooded, who tried to block the road with metal barricades, dustbins and other debris.
Several loud bangs could be heard. Protesters hurled objects at the police, booed and set a bin on fire.
Earlier, a French police source and a court source said some 152 ‘yellow vest’ protesters and their leaders had been detained near the Champs Elysees as they tried to stage a protest.

Dozens clash with police at gas price protest in Bangladesh capital

Reuters
  • State-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission last month announced it would raise natural gas prices
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the price increases were necessary to sustain economic growth
DHAKA: Dozens of people protesting against the Bangladeshi government’s sudden decision to hike gas prices by a third clashed on Sunday with police outside the energy ministry in Dhaka, protest leaders and police said.
Last month the state-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced it would raise natural gas prices by 32.8 percent on average for all users from July 1, the first day of the country’s fiscal year. Sunday’s protest was organized by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), which said at least 15 of its members were injured during the confrontation with police.
“We tried to go to the office of the energy ministry to raise our concern over the gas price rise but police prevented and scuffled with us,” said Ruhin Hossain, secretary of Bangladesh Communist Party which belongs to the LDA.
Police said officers tried to prevent protesters from breaking through a barricade and that it was unaware of anyone being injured.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said last week the price increases were necessary to sustain economic growth.

