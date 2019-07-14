You are here

Deloitte misreading law to avoid penalty, says India

India is making efforts to weed out corrupt practices from financial institutions to ensure transparent business deals. (Reuters/File)
Reuters
  • The law cannot be read in such a narrow and pedantic manner
NEW DELHI: India has told a tribunal the local auditing affiliate of international accounting group Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is misreading a key federal law as the firm seeks to avoid a five-year ban on new business, according to legal documents reviewed by Reuters on Sunday.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP is contesting the government’s call for the ban on the auditor for its alleged involvement in a financial fraud.

The government has said it detected several violations of auditing standards by Deloitte and a KPMG affiliate while investigating fraud at IFIN, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, whose debt defaults last year triggered fears of a financial contagion. Both auditors deny wrongdoing.

Deloitte’s filing showed it last month argued the government case should be dismissed because it came after the auditor’s 10-year stint at IFIN ended. The last audit it did was for the fiscal year to March 2018.

The alleged fraud began to be exposed last autumn and Deloitte said the law only allowed such a ban to be imposed if the auditor was actively auditing the company at the time, and did not allow the government to take into account the firm’s work over previous years.

India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs has countered, saying the law cannot be read in such a “narrow and pedantic manner,” according to its June 28 tribunal filing, which has been reviewed by Reuters and is not public.

“A fraud that continues till date on account of errant past auditor ... can undoubtedly be covered” under Indian law provisions, the government said in its 13-page filing, adding Deloitte was misreading and incorrectly interpreting the law.

The law was intended to “weed out an errant auditor from practicing so that corporate democracy, transparency and the economy of the country is not destabilizing,” it added.

The case will next be heard on Monday at the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai.

A spokesman for Deloitte told Reuters on Sunday it had been advised the government’s case was “not maintainable,” declining to comment further. It has previously said “it has been thorough and diligent” in its duties as an auditor.

India detected auditing failures as part of its wide-ranging probe into alleged fraud and mismanagement at IFIN, which has also been investigated by several other agencies including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the central bank.

The auditing firms gave clean audit reports and “miserably failed to fulfill the duty entrusted to them,” the government has alleged, saying the fraud at IFIN was “nothing short of organized crime, actively aided and abetted by the statutory auditors.”

In its filing, the government also said that if Deloitte’s interpretation of law was to be accepted, it would mean any auditor who commits fraud, but resigns before legal proceedings are initiated against it, cannot be banned in the country.

Topics: Deloitte India

UAE SMEs receiving govt help nearly double in H1 2019

Arab News
  • The first half of 2019 has seen 2055 SMEs receive support
  • The value of incentives and exemptions provided by the organization in the first half of 2019, exceeded $10 million
Arab News
DUBAI: The number of small and medium sized businesses receiving assistance in Dubai from the government agency, Dubai SME, has nearly doubled year-on-year, according to new figures released this week.

The first half of 2019 has seen 2055 SMEs receive support – that is an 83 percent increase on the same time in 2018 when the number of companies reached 1124.

Of the companies receiving assistance in 2019, approximately 680 of them were launched through Dubai SME this year, marking a 26 percent increase on the 540 companies established during the first half of 2018.

The value of incentives and exemptions provided by the organization in the first half of 2019, exceeded $10 million, an increase of 86 percent compared to $5.9 million during the first half of 2018.

The value of the marketing services offered to Dubai SME members has exceeded $2 million during the first half of 2019.

 

Topics: entrepreneurship Dubai entrepreneurs Dubai SME

