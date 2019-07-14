You are here

﻿

England win Cricket World Cup after Super Over drama

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand . (AP)
England's Jofra Archer in action during super over. (Reuters)
  • Eoin Morgan’s side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand’s 241-8
  • Both sides finished Super Over on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries
LONDON: England won the World Cup for the first time ever on Sunday, holding their nerve to seal a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand after the final ended in a tie.
Eoin Morgan’s side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand’s 241-8, sending the match at Lord’s to a six-ball shootout for each side.
England’s Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult’s over before Jofra Archer stepped up to bowl against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham.
With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.
That meant the host nation won on superior boundary count, sparking wild scenes of celebration at the “home of cricket.”
England, who have often cited a humiliating defeat by New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup as the catalyst for their climb to the top of the one-day international rankings, finally have a World Cup win to go with their three losing appearances in the 1979, 1987 and 1992 finals.
“Absolutely unbelievable, I still can’t quite believe it,” said Morgan. “A packed house at Lord’s — the support has been incredible from the very beginning of the tournament and we’ve managed to pull it off. It’s such a good feeling.”
“This has been a four-year journey, we have developed a lot,” he added. “We find it hard to play on wickets like that and today was about getting over the line. Sport is tough at times.”
The win comes four years after an embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup and England were forced to dig deep during this tournament after three defeats in the group stages left them on the brink of elimination.
By contrast, defeat is devastating for New Zealand, who were also looking to win the trophy for the first time after being well beaten by Australia in the 2015 showpiece.

Ben Stokes, with 84 not out, had so nearly seen England to victory in regulation play but that ended with the scores level.
England were in deep trouble at 86-4 but Stokes and Buttler (59) shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 110.
Just when it seemed they would see England home, Buttler sliced fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to substitute fielder Tim Southee at deep point.
Ferguson then made it two wickets in three balls when Chris Woakes skied a catch to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, with England now 203-6 in the 47th over.
Needing 15 off the last over to win, Stokes was unable to score off the first two balls but lofted the third for six over long-on.
Then, with Stokes desperately completing a second run, his bat was struck by Guptill’s throw from the deep and the ball ricocheted for four more.
England got the target down to two from one ball but they could only manage a single, with last man Mark Wood run out, before the drama of the Super Over.
A man-of-the-match performance was redemption for Stokes after a 2017 street brawl threatened to ruin his career and he wept openly during the jubilant on-field celebrations.
“I’m pretty lost for words. All that hard work for four years and now to be stood here as champions of the world, it’s an amazing feeling,” Stokes said.
Earlier, fast bowler Liam Plunkett dismissed New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson for just 30 before removing established opener Henry Nicholls for an innings-best 55 in a return of 3-42 from his 10 overs.
Tom Latham hit 47 to help New Zealand to a total that agonizingly almost proved enough on a challenging wicket for batting.
“We have showed heart and fight to get to this stage and a tie in the final — it wasn’t meant to be,” said Williamson.
“The guys are shattered. It’s devastating. Tough to swallow.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019

Djokovic beats Federer to win fifth Wimbledon title

Updated 14 July 2019
AFP
LONDON: Novak Djokovic saved two match points to clinch a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major on Sunday, shattering Roger Federer’s bid to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the longest final ever played at the tournament.
Despite being outplayed by the 37-year-old Swiss for large parts of the knife-edge encounter, the world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3).
At 4 hours and 57 minutes, it was the longest Wimbledon final ever played and settled by a final set tiebreak for the first time.
Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down.
He is now level with Bjorn Borg as a five-time Wimbledon winner.


“I think that if this is not the most exciting final then definitely it’s in the top two or three of my career against one of the greatest players of all time, Roger, who I respect,” said Djokovic.
“Unfortunately in this type of match someone has to lose. It is quite unreal to be two match points down to come back and strange to play a tie-break at 12-12.”
Djokovic is just four Grand Slam titles shy of the all-time record held by Federer who is more than five years older.
It was incredibly tough on Federer, chasing a ninth Wimbledon crown, who didn’t face a break point until the eighth game of the fourth set.
He even had two match points in the 16th game of the deciding set which lasted over two hours.
“It was long and it had everything. I had answers, so did he and we played some great tennis,” said Federer.
“I hope I give some other people at 37 the feeling it is not over yet.”
Djokovic’s win meant that the ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis — himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal — have won the last 11 Slams.
He has now won nine of his last 11 clashes against Federer and three of their four Wimbledon meetings.
With William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looking on from the Royal Box, Federer carved out the only break point of the opening set.
But Djokovic saved it and with serve dominating, the set was decided by the tiebreak.
The top seed was 3-1 up, then Federer inched to 5-3 before Djokovic swept the next four points.
At 58 minutes, it was two minutes longer than the women’s final on Saturday.
Djokovic, however, then went completely off the boil, losing his footing as he was broken in the first game of the second set.
Federer broke twice again and after just 25 more minutes the final was all-square with Djokovic managing just two winners in the set.
Federer was comfortably on top in the third set, flashing winners from all parts of the court but was unable to convert a set point in the 10th game.
Djokovic made him pay. Despite not managing a single break point in the match, he pounced again in the tiebreak to reclaim the lead.
Federer wasn’t finished. Back came the veteran with a double break for 5-2.
Djokovic then carved out his first break points of the match in the eighth game.
The first was saved after a breathtaking 35-shot rally before the Serb finally broke for the first time.
It was too little, too late, however, as Federer deservedly levelled the final.
Into a tense finale, Federer saved three break points in the fourth game but a drilled, backhand passing shot gave Djokovic the break in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead.
The world number one couldn’t back it up and Federer had Center Court on their feet when he restored parity in the next game.
Despite twice being just two points from defeat, Federer broke for 8-7 but was unable to serve out for the match.
As the clock ticked past the previous longest final of 4 hours and 48 minutes it took Nadal to beat Federer in the 2008 final, the match was decided by the first 12-12 tiebreak in a singles match at the tournament.
Djokovic prevailed, moving to three championship points and claiming victory when Federer shanked a return wide.
Federer finished with 25 aces and 94 winners to Djokovic 10 aces and 54 winners.

Topics: Wimbledon 2019 Roger Federer Novak Djokovic

