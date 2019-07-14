You are here

Pakistan to pay firm $6bn over mine closure

Mining in Pakistan’s Balochistan province is dominated by small companies focused primarily on marble and granite. (Reuters/ File)
Reuters
Pakistan to pay firm $6bn over mine closure

  • Country’s legal experts are ‘studying’ financial and legal implications
  • The consortium Tethyan Copper is the largest foreign direct investment mining project in Pakistan
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have to pay almost $6 billion in damages to a foreign gold mining firm whose dig was shut down by the government in 2011, the World Bank said on Sunday.

The consortium Tethyan Copper company — of which Canadian gold firm Barrick and Chile’s Antofagasta Minerals control 37.5 percent each — is the largest foreign direct investment mining project in the country.

More than a decade ago the group found vast gold and copper deposits at Reko Diq, in the turbulent southwestern Balochistan province, and had planned a hugely lucrative open-pit mine.

But the project came to a standstill in 2011 after the local government refused to renew the consortium’s lease, and in 2013 Pakistan’s top court declared it invalid.

On Friday, the World Bank’s international arbitration tribunal committee awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan, according to a statement from the company, because of the government’s decision to shut down the mine.

Pakistan’s attorney general, Anwar Mansoor Khan, said in a statement they had noted the decision “with disappointment.”

The country’s legal experts were “studying the Award and reflecting upon its financial and legal implications,” the statement continued.

Ivan Arriagada, Antofagasta’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to reach this milestone after more than seven years of arbitration.”

“We remain willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with Pakistan and will continue to protect our commercial interests and legal rights until the conclusion of this dispute,” consortium chairman William Hayes added.

It comes weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan secured a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amid devaluations of the rupee and soaring inflation.

Barrick and Antofagasta say the proposed plant could produce 600,000 tons of copper and 250,000 ounces of gold a year.

The provincial government is also a sleeping partner in the Reko Diq project with a 25 percent stake.

Mining in Balochistan is dominated by small companies focused primarily on marble and granite, experts say, which waste up to 80 percent of potential because of poor extraction techniques.

Experts have called for more transparent policies to allow mining to flourish.

Topics: Mining Pakistan Balochistan Tethyan Copper World Bank

Deloitte misreading law to avoid penalty, says India

Updated 19 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
Deloitte misreading law to avoid penalty, says India

  • The law cannot be read in such a narrow and pedantic manner
Reuters
NEW DELHI: India has told a tribunal the local auditing affiliate of international accounting group Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu is misreading a key federal law as the firm seeks to avoid a five-year ban on new business, according to legal documents reviewed by Reuters on Sunday.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP is contesting the government’s call for the ban on the auditor for its alleged involvement in a financial fraud.

The government has said it detected several violations of auditing standards by Deloitte and a KPMG affiliate while investigating fraud at IFIN, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, whose debt defaults last year triggered fears of a financial contagion. Both auditors deny wrongdoing.

Deloitte’s filing showed it last month argued the government case should be dismissed because it came after the auditor’s 10-year stint at IFIN ended. The last audit it did was for the fiscal year to March 2018.

The alleged fraud began to be exposed last autumn and Deloitte said the law only allowed such a ban to be imposed if the auditor was actively auditing the company at the time, and did not allow the government to take into account the firm’s work over previous years.

India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs has countered, saying the law cannot be read in such a “narrow and pedantic manner,” according to its June 28 tribunal filing, which has been reviewed by Reuters and is not public.

“A fraud that continues till date on account of errant past auditor ... can undoubtedly be covered” under Indian law provisions, the government said in its 13-page filing, adding Deloitte was misreading and incorrectly interpreting the law.

The law was intended to “weed out an errant auditor from practicing so that corporate democracy, transparency and the economy of the country is not destabilizing,” it added.

The case will next be heard on Monday at the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai.

A spokesman for Deloitte told Reuters on Sunday it had been advised the government’s case was “not maintainable,” declining to comment further. It has previously said “it has been thorough and diligent” in its duties as an auditor.

India detected auditing failures as part of its wide-ranging probe into alleged fraud and mismanagement at IFIN, which has also been investigated by several other agencies including the Serious Fraud Investigation Office and the central bank.

The auditing firms gave clean audit reports and “miserably failed to fulfill the duty entrusted to them,” the government has alleged, saying the fraud at IFIN was “nothing short of organized crime, actively aided and abetted by the statutory auditors.”

In its filing, the government also said that if Deloitte’s interpretation of law was to be accepted, it would mean any auditor who commits fraud, but resigns before legal proceedings are initiated against it, cannot be banned in the country.

Topics: Deloitte India

