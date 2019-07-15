You are here

Kuwait to issue virtual telecom operator license

A photo taken on December 19, 2014 from the top of al-Hamra Tower shows a view of Kuwait City. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
Kuwait to issue virtual telecom operator license

  • Foreign ownership would be subject to Kuwaiti law, which restricts non-Kuwaitis to minority ownership
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Kuwait is to issue a virtual telecom operator license, effectively creating a fourth player in a market serving roughly 4 million people.
Virtual network operators do not own the networks they use to provide communications services but instead lease capacity from conventional operators, usually paying them a percentage of their revenue as well as fees.
Kuwait’s Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority has issued a request for applications for the license, according to a document seen by Reuters.
State news agency KUNA also reported a license would be granted.

HIGHLIGHTS

• With the issuance of a license, a fourth player will be created in the Kuwaiti market.

• Applications must be submitted by Nov. 14, 2019.

• The selected application will be announced by Feb. 6, 2020.

• Kuwait’s current telecom providers are Zain, Ooredoo, and Viva.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 14, 2019 and the selected application will be announced by Feb. 6, 2020, the document shows.

Conditions
The applicant will have to partner with a company that can provide it with the technology, know-how and operational and management experience.
The partner will also own at least 40 percent of shares and have a five-year management agreement. Kuwait’s current telecom providers are Zain, Ooredoo, and Viva. Kuwait’s existing telecom providers, as well as anyone holding 25 percent or more shares in Kuwaiti telecom companies, are not allowed to apply.
Foreign ownership would be subject to Kuwaiti law, which restricts non-Kuwaitis to minority ownership.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait telecom

Topics: china economy

