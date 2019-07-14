You are here

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, champion of Generation Unlimited

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, champion of Generation Unlimited

Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud has been appointed a champion of Generation Unlimited, a global partnership that aims to boost the productivity of young people.

Launched in 2018, Generation Unlimited is a partnership hosted by UNICEF to connect secondary-age students with employment and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to thrive in the world of work.

Using her leading role and widespread experience, Princess Lamia will focus on generating private sector support and advocating programs that develop young people.

Princess Lamia is also the secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies and is a member of its board of trustees. She also worked as executive manager of media and communications at Alwaleed Philanthropies between 2014 and 2016. 

She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertising from Misr International University in Cairo, Egypt.

In 2003, the princess founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating from Cairo, Beirut and Dubai. 

She also co-founded Media Codes Ltd. in Egypt and the Fortune Media Group in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. 

She was editor in chief of Rotana magazine between 2004 and 2006. She held the same position at Mada magazine between 2002 and 2008. 

In 2017, she was awarded the prestigious Arab Women’s Award for her charitable work.

Topics: Who's Who Generation Unlimited Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud

Saudi Bank customers warned of online fraudsters

Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Saudi Bank customers warned of online fraudsters

  • Those indulging in fraudulence will be fined up to SR2 million ($530,000) or given sentences of up to 3 years in prison
Updated 48 min 39 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Fraudsters are now applying innovative ways to cheat people via email.

They used to make mobile calls and send texts or messages via WhatsApp, but now they are sending emails bearing bank logos and asking users to update accounts, even seeking personal information.

The banking service organization Saudi Banks has warned customers not to respond to such fraudulent emails.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, secretary-general of the committee on information and banking awareness of Saudi Banks, said: “Saudi Banks has repeatedly warned customers against responding to a series of emails that have recently appeared from anonymous sources with local bank logos.”

It has issued security alerts telling customers not to update their bank accounts in response to fraudulent email messages pretending to do system maintenance or to letters claiming to be from official or public names, requesting funds or donations, he told Arab News.

Hafiz said that Saudi Banks has no role in pursuing and tracking the source of these fraudulent messages. However, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has allocated the number 330330 for notifying the authorities, who will act quickly.

Those indulging in fraudulence will be fined up to SR2 million ($530,000) or given sentences of up to 3 years in prison. A spokesman for Saudi Banks said there were no statistics on the number of phishing messages received by customers, as some people did not report them.

He expressed confidence in the awareness of customers and their active participation with relevant authorities to address such issues.

Telecom providers, including Saudi Telecom Co., have also warned their customers to ignore such messages and not to share personal details. 

A warning was also issued by the STC for customers to avoid logging on to their banks online via public Wi-Fi hotspots, calling on users to disable data sharing on their devices as a precautionary measure.

Topics: Saudi banks online fraud Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

