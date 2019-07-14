Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, champion of Generation Unlimited

Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud has been appointed a champion of Generation Unlimited, a global partnership that aims to boost the productivity of young people.

Launched in 2018, Generation Unlimited is a partnership hosted by UNICEF to connect secondary-age students with employment and entrepreneurship, empowering young people to thrive in the world of work.

Using her leading role and widespread experience, Princess Lamia will focus on generating private sector support and advocating programs that develop young people.

Princess Lamia is also the secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies and is a member of its board of trustees. She also worked as executive manager of media and communications at Alwaleed Philanthropies between 2014 and 2016.

She has a bachelor’s degree in public relations, marketing and advertising from Misr International University in Cairo, Egypt.

In 2003, the princess founded Sada Al-Arab, a publishing company operating from Cairo, Beirut and Dubai.

She also co-founded Media Codes Ltd. in Egypt and the Fortune Media Group in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

She was editor in chief of Rotana magazine between 2004 and 2006. She held the same position at Mada magazine between 2002 and 2008.

In 2017, she was awarded the prestigious Arab Women’s Award for her charitable work.