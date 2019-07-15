You are here

  • Home
  • Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found
﻿

Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found

1 / 3
This photo taken and handout on July 11, 2019 by the Vatican Media shows workers and forensics opening one of two tombs within the Vatican's grounds in the Teutonic Cemetery on July 11, 2019, as part of a probe into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a teenager who disappeared in 1983 in one of Italy's darkest mysteries. (AFP)
2 / 3
This photo taken and handout on July 11, 2019 by the Vatican Media shows forensics (L) and firefighters (R) opening of one of two tombs within the Vatican's grounds in the Teutonic Cemetery on July 11, 2019, as part of a probe into the case of Emanuela Orlandi, a teenager who disappeared in 1983 in one of Italy's darkest mysteries. (AFP)
3 / 3
The brother of Emanuela Orlandi, who went missing 36 years ago, Pietro Orlandi, leaves the Vatican after two tombs were opened in a cemetery on its grounds to test the DNA of bones to help solve one of Italy's most enduring mysteries in the Vatican July 11, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found

  • Pietro Orlandi, the missing girl’s brother, has long demanded the Vatican give the family full access to all information it has about his sister’s disappearance
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

VATICAN CITY: The mystery of the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee took yet another twist Saturday following excavations this week at a Vatican City cemetery. The Vatican said it had discovered two sets of bones under a stone slab that will be formally opened next week.
The new discovery came after Vatican on Thursday pried open the tombs of two 19th-century German princesses in the cemetery of the Pontifical Teutonic College in hopes of finding the remains of Emanuela Orlandi.
Orlandi’s family had received a tip that she might be buried there. But the tombs turned out to be empty, creating yet another mystery about where the dead princesses were.
The Vatican vowed to keep investigating and noted that any bones in the tombs might have been displaced during structural work carried out on both the college building and a cemetery near St. Peter’s Basilica in the 1800s and in more recent decades.
On Saturday, Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said further searches had centered on the areas adjoining the princesses’ tombs. He said investigators had located two ossuaries, or sets of bones, under a stone slab manhole covering inside the Teutonic college itself.
He said the area was immediately sealed off and would be opened in the presence of forensic experts on July 20.
Gisotti added that the bones were found in two holes carved out of a large stone that was covered by an old pavement stone a few meters (yards) behind the princesses’ tombs. That area is now technically inside a building of the Teutonic College, after expansion work on the building encroached onto the cemetery field.
The last recorded structural work done on the building and the cemetery was in the 1960s and 1970s. Orlandi disappeared in 1983.
She vanished after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See.
Her case has been one of the enduring mysteries of the Vatican, kept alive by the Italian media and a quest by her brother to find answers. Over the years, her disappearance has been linked to everything from the plot to kill St. John Paul II to the financial scandal of the Vatican bank and Rome’s criminal underworld.
The last major twist in the case came in 2012, when Italian forensic police exhumed the body of a reputed mobster from the crypt of a Roman basilica in hopes of finding Orlandi’s remains as well. The search turned up no link.
Last year, bones were found underneath the Vatican’s embassy to Italy in Rome. Italian media immediately speculated the remains could belong to Orlandi or another girl who went missing at around the same time. But forensic tests showed the bones long predated their disappearances.
Pietro Orlandi, the missing girl’s brother, has long demanded the Vatican give the family full access to all information it has about his sister’s disappearance.
The family’s lawyer, Laura Sgro, said Saturday she had been informed of the discovery of the bones and that the family was pleased that the investigation was continuing.
“Our interest is to actively cooperate with Vatican prosecutors to understand better how those two tombs could have been empty,” she said in a statement. “If we understand together, it’s better.”
In 2017, an Italian investigative journalist caused a sensation when he published a five-page document that had been stolen from a locked Vatican cabinet that suggested the Holy See had been involved in Orlandi’s disappearance. The Vatican immediately branded the document a fake, though it never explained what it was doing in the Vatican cabinet.
The document was purportedly written by a cardinal and listed supposed expenses used for Orlandi’s upkeep after she disappeared.
Gisotti said this week that the Holy See “has always shown attention and closeness to the suffering of the Orlandi family and in particular Emanuela’s mother” and that its decision to excavate the Teutonic cemetery at the family’s request was evidence of that attention.

Topics: Vatican

Related

0
World
Vatican to open secret archives of WWII pope Pius XII in 2020
0
World
Australia’s Cardinal Pell sentenced to 6 years jail for sexually abusing choir boys

Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan overcome issues

Updated 14 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
RAJA RIAZ
0

Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan overcome issues

  • Another meeting required to reach full agreement: Islamabad
Updated 14 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar RAJA RIAZ
0

NEW DELHI: In a significant development on Sunday, India and Pakistan agreed to allow 5,000 visitors of all faiths to pass through the Kartarpur Corridor per day.

The decision was taken along the Wagah border where officials from both countries met to finalize the corridor’s opening.

The proposed project connects the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Punjab region to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. 

The corridor will allow religious devotees from India to visit the shrine in Kartarpur without a visa.

The last round of talks were held in March this year.

On Sunday, the two sides reached conclusions on a wide range of issues that were causing friction between the two nations.

The connecting bridge at the border has been a significant issue. India favored an elevated bridge but Pakistan was only willing to build an embankment, fearing a possible breach in security.

In a statement, Indian Foreign Ministry officials said “Pakistan agreed, in principle, to build a bridge as soon as possible.

“Pending the construction of a bridge over the old Ravi creek by Pakistan on their territory, India offered to make interim arrangements for making the corridor operational in November 2019, given the historic importance of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” the statement added.

Both sides agreed to allow visa-free travel for Indians and those who have Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards.

“Use of the Kartarpur Corridor facility must be extended beyond Indian nationals, to those holding OCI cards,” New Delhi said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson and director general for South Asia, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, said that both countries have agreed to open the Kartarpur Corridor on time and have developed consensus on a majority of the main issues.

HIGH LIGHTS

• The proposed project connects the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Punjab region to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

• The corridor will allow religious devotees from India to visit the shrine in Kartarpur without a visa.

• The connecting bridge at the border has been a significant issue. India favored an elevated bridge but Pakistan was only willing to build an embankment, fearing a possible breach in security.

• Both sides agreed to allow visa-free travel for Indians and those who have Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards.

He was talking to the media following the second round of talks on the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan’s delegation was led by Dr. Faisal, while the Indian delegation was led by SCL Das, joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and comprised representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Government of Punjab and the National Highway Authorities of India.

Dr. Faisal refused to give details of the issues that were discussed in the meeting: “It is the accepted norm that we do not discuss details until the agreement is finalized.”

He said that Pakistan would allow the rising number of Sikh visitors owing to the capacity of the corridor.

Dr. Faisal planted a sapling “tree of peace” at the Wagah border but the Indians did not take part as “they had to return early.”

Dr. Faisal said that Pakistan was fully committed to delivering the corridor plans for the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak in November this year and had completed 70 percent of the work on the Gurdwara complex, terminal building and roads.

The Indian statement also said that devotees should be allowed to visit throughout the year.

New Delhi added that Pakistan has given assurances that “no anti-India activity would be allowed,” during the crossing.

The Indians are concerned that the Kartarpur Corridor could be used to stoke Sikh separatist movements on the Indian side of the Punjab region.

They said: “We have raised concerns regarding individuals or organizations based in Pakistan who may try to disrupt the visit. A dossier was delivered to Pakistan to highlight concerns in this matter.”

They added that the talks had “made significant progress in infrastructure, including passenger terminals on the Indian side that can handle over 15,000 devotees per day. This is expected to be completed by 31 October 2019. The work on the 4-lane highway to the crossing point at the international border is progressing satisfactorily and is on schedule. It will be completed by the end of September 2019.

The government is fully confident that India would be ready to commence the devotees through the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.”

Punjab-based political analyst Professor Ashutosh Kumar said “the progress in talks reflect Pakistan’s desire to improve its international image and win the hearts of people in the Punjab region of India.

“Imran Khan wants to project Pakistan as a country which does not promote terrorism.”

Kumar added that “for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in India, the Kartarpur Corridor gives an opportunity to make inroads into the Punjab region.”

However, Kumar said that “we should not have high hopes that there will be greater engagement between India and Pakistan after the completion of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a statesman. He has won a massive victory recently on an offering of nationalism and raising anti-Pakistan bigotry. It would be difficult to imagine that he would show any visionary policy to engage with Pakistan. Modi’s politics are guided by muscular nationalism.”

Topics: India Pakistan Kartarpur corridor Sikh pilgrims

Related

Special 0
World
New talks to allow Indian Sikhs to visit Pakistan shrine without visa
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan says India did not allow train across border to receive Sikh pilgrims

Latest updates

Vatican mystery over missing girl deepens as bones are found
0
India aborts moon mission launch citing technical glitch
0
France sees risk of stumbling into US-Iranian conflict
0
Fitch downgrades Turkey’s sovereign debt by one notch
0
Tax-weary Greek traders welcome change of government
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.