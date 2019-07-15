You are here

﻿

Building collapse kills 7 in India after monsoon rains

Indian rescue workers carry a victim's body from the building collapse site in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Building collapse kills 7 in India after monsoon rains

Updated 8 sec ago
AP
NEW DELHI: A three-story building collapsed after monsoon rains in a hilly area of northern India on Sunday, killing at least seven people, officials said Monday.
Rescuers were looking for half a dozen people, including some soldiers, still unaccounted for early Monday.
Several soldiers were among the 31 people rescued since the collapse occurred in the town of Solan, 310 kilometers (195 miles) north of New Delhi.
Police officer Vinod said the dead were six army soldiers and one civilian. He uses one name.
Most of the people affected were sitting in a ground floor restaurant in the building when it collapsed because of a weakened foundation, Jai Ram Thakur, the state’s top elected leader.
More than 30 rescuers from the National Disaster Response Force used drillers and gas cutters to clear the rubble overnight, said Krishan Kumar, a NDRF spokesman.
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

Topics: New delhi

First Ebola case in Congo city of Goma detected

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) decontaminates the doorway of a house on a plot where two cases of Ebola were found, in the village of Mabalako, in eastern Congo Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
First Ebola case in Congo city of Goma detected

  • Ebola causes diarrhea, vomiting and hemorrhagic fever and can be spread through bodily fluids
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: The first case of Ebola in the eastern Congo city of Goma was discovered on Sunday, officials said, raising concerns the virus could spread quicker in a densely populated area close to the Rwandan border.
Goma, a lakeside city of 1 million people, is more than 350 km (220 miles) south of where the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record was first detected a year ago. But the haemorrhagic fever has gradually spread south, infecting nearly 2,500 people and killing more than 1,600.
The patient was a priest who became infected during a visit to the town of Butembo, 200 km (124 miles) north of Goma, where he interacted with Ebola patients, Congo’s health ministry said in a statement.
He developed symptoms last week before taking a bus to Goma on Friday. When he arrived in Goma on Sunday he went to a clinic where he tested positive for Ebola.
“Due to the speed with which the patient has been identified and isolated, as well as the identification of all bus passengers from Butembo, the risk of spreading to the rest of the city of Goma remains low,” the ministry said.
Goma has been preparing for the arrival of Ebola for a year, setting up hand-washing stations and making sure mototaxi drivers do not share helmets.
But in more rural areas, the virus has been hard to contain. Local mistrust of health officials and militia violence have hobbled containment efforts and caused the number of new cases to spike.
Ebola causes diarrhea, vomiting and hemorrhagic fever and can be spread through bodily fluids. An epidemic between 2013 and 2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa. 

Topics: Ebola DR Congc

