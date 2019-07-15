You are here

  • Home
  • China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war
﻿

China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war

Trucks transport containers at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China July 11, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
0

China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war

  • Data showed growth in retail sales slowed to 8.4% in the first half of 2019, down 0.1 percentage points from the first quarter
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
0

BEIJING: China’s economic growth slowed further in the quarter ending in June, dragged down by a tariff war with Washington and weak consumer spending.
Data on Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy expanded by 6.2% over a year earlier, down from the previous quarter’s 6.4%.
Chinese leaders face increasing pressure to shore up growth and avert politically dangerous job losses as they fight a trade battle with President Donald Trump over Beijing’s technology ambitions.
Trump’s tariff hikes on Chinese goods have battered exporters, but the economy also faces pressure from weaker consumer spending.
Data showed growth in retail sales slowed to 8.4% in the first half of 2019, down 0.1 percentage points from the first quarter. Growth in factory output also decelerated.

Topics: china economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tax-weary Greek traders welcome change of government
0
Business & Economy
Fitch downgrades Turkey’s sovereign debt by one notch

Fitch downgrades Turkey’s sovereign debt by one notch

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, in this file photo taken on August 2, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 July 2019
AFP
0

Fitch downgrades Turkey’s sovereign debt by one notch

  • The country also continues to run the risk of US economic sanctions triggered by delivery of Russian missile components
Updated 15 July 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Turkey’s sovereign debt by one notch to ‘BB-‘ with a negative outlook, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the governor of the central bank.
The firing of Murat Cetinkaya last weekend for failing to follow government instructions “risks damaging already weak domestic confidence,” Fitch said in a statement. It also could jeopardize foreign investment, which the country needs and create “worsening economic outcomes.”
Erdogan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates and called for them to be lowered to stimulate growth.
He once called high rates the “mother and father of all evil.”
Turkey’s main interest rate is 24 percent after the bank under Cetinkaya made an aggressive rate hike of 625 basis points in September 2018, in reaction to a currency crisis in August.
Last month, Erdogan said the rate was “unacceptable,” promising to find a solution as soon as possible. But Fitch said the firing demonstrates Erdogan will not tolerate the need for a period of lower growth to choke off inflation which has averaged 10.3 percent over the past five years.
“The president has regularly expressed unorthodox views on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, and has indicated the governor was replaced because he did not follow government instruction on interest rates,” Fitch said.
It also “highlights a deterioration in institutional independence and economic policy coherence and credibility.”
The country also continues to run the risk of US economic sanctions triggered by delivery of Russian missile components, the agency said, which could provide another hit to confidence in the economy.

Topics: Turkish lira

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tax-weary Greek traders welcome change of government
0
Business & Economy
Recycling plan aims to solve Riyadh rubble trouble

Latest updates

China’s economy growth cools further amid US tariff war
0
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters escalate fight in suburbs
0
Building collapse kills 7 in India after monsoon rains
0
Pastor confirmed with Ebola as disease spreads in DR Congo
0
Demonstrators return to immigration jail after attack, death
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.